Something new for old things: Merrick County Historical Museum constructing new building in Central City

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County Historical Museum hopes to expand its displays with the construction of a new building.

Bill Bolte, president of the Merrick County Historical Museum, said construction on the building, located on the western edge of Central City near the intersection of 28th Street and 15th Road, started “about a year and a half ago.” The new museum will be across the street from the new Merrick Medical Center building.

Bolte said the museum chose to build a new, larger building because it was running out of room to display items.

“We have more artifacts than we know what to do with,” he said. “The Traver House that we are using now (to house the museum) was built in 1886 and it is not big enough to tell the story of the Merrick County area.”

In the new building, “we will have room for displays, we will have genealogy research and fire protection,” Bolte said. “We do not have any of that stuff right now. We have tons of artifacts that are meant to be out on display.”

He said the building project will cost approximately $5 million. The museum has raised $2 million toward the project and is looking to raise another $3 million.