Something new for old things: Merrick County Historical Museum constructing new building in Central City

CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick County Historical Museum hopes to expand its displays with the construction of a new building.
Bill Bolte, president of the Merrick County Historical Museum, said construction on the building, located on the western edge of Central City near the intersection of 28th Street and 15th Road, started “about a year and a half ago.” The new museum will be across the street from the new Merrick Medical Center building.
Bolte said the museum chose to build a new, larger building because it was running out of room to display items.
“We have more artifacts than we know what to do with,” he said. “The Traver House that we are using now (to house the museum) was built in 1886 and it is not big enough to tell the story of the Merrick County area.”
In the new building, “we will have room for displays, we will have genealogy research and fire protection,” Bolte said. “We do not have any of that stuff right now. We have tons of artifacts that are meant to be out on display.”
He said the building project will cost approximately $5 million. The museum has raised $2 million toward the project and is looking to raise another $3 million.
“Construction is not done at all. We’ve got to raise more funds to get it finished,” Bolte said. “We are waiting for the doors to come right now and then that will seal it up for the winter. Then, we can proceed with the rest of it (construction) from there. Hopefully, we can get dividers, rooms, etc., in.”
He said last winter’s snow and ice delayed construction. The Merrick County Historical Museum hopes to have construction completed “in another year or year and a half.”
Once construction is complete, the museum will open to the public. When it does open, Bolte said, the museum will have rotating displays about the farming industry, ranching and cattle raising in Merrick County.
“Hopefully, every six to eight months we will change the displays and have something different for people every time they visit,” he said. “We have everything from the mid-1800s to the last 50 years or so. We have machinery, furniture, family heirlooms and stuff like that.”
Bolte said that the museum also will have permanent displays at the new building once it opens.
The current museum is located in the historic Traver House. He said the museum plans to keep the building, decorate it and furnish it in the Victorian style.
Bolte said the current museum location is open for visitors from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday. There is no charge for admission.
Those interested in donating to the museum building project may do so online at merrickcountyhisto.wixsite.com/website or drop off funds at the Merrick Foundation office at 1532 17th Ave., Suite B, in Central City.
