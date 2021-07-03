Something to celebrate: Fourth of July picnic in Grand Island costing way less than the national average

America celebrates its birthday Sunday. There will be plenty of celebrations, especially in the form of fireworks and parades.

But another important part of the Fourth of July, as with any holiday, is food.

While food costs have gone up as a result of the pandemic, surprisingly, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, consumers will pay a few cents less for their favorite Independence Day cookout foods compared to last year, including cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream.

Plus, in Grand Island, those market basket items were running way cheaper than the prices the Farm Bureau survey found.

A recent Farm Bureau analysis reveals the average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people remains affordable at $59.50, or less than $6 per person. The cost for the cookout is down 16 cents (less than 1%) from last year, but 8% higher compared to 2019.

In Grand Island, that same meal, including watermelon and hot dogs, which are both on sale this week, for a holiday cookout would cost at least 40% less than the Farm Bureau survey. A nice seedless watermelon is selling in Grand Island for $2.88, while a shopper can get a package of 16-ounce jumbo franks for 98 cents.