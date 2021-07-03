Something to celebrate: Fourth of July picnic in Grand Island costing way less than the national average

America celebrates its birthday Sunday. There will be plenty of celebrations, especially in the form of fireworks and parades.
But another important part of the Fourth of July, as with any holiday, is food.
While food costs have gone up as a result of the pandemic, surprisingly, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, consumers will pay a few cents less for their favorite Independence Day cookout foods compared to last year, including cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream.
Plus, in Grand Island, those market basket items were running way cheaper than the prices the Farm Bureau survey found.
A recent Farm Bureau analysis reveals the average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people remains affordable at $59.50, or less than $6 per person. The cost for the cookout is down 16 cents (less than 1%) from last year, but 8% higher compared to 2019.
In Grand Island, that same meal, including watermelon and hot dogs, which are both on sale this week, for a holiday cookout would cost at least 40% less than the Farm Bureau survey. A nice seedless watermelon is selling in Grand Island for $2.88, while a shopper can get a package of 16-ounce jumbo franks for 98 cents.
The largest year-to-year price increase was for strawberries, according to Farm Bureau. Survey results showed two pints of strawberries at $5.30, up 22% from last year, due to strong demand and the effects of several weather events including severe rain, hail and high winds that caused significant setbacks to the harvest early this year.
Here in Grand Island, one can find a 16-ounce package of strawberries for $2.88.
Other individual prices from the Farm Bureau survey showed that eight hamburger buns cost $1.66 (up 6%). In Grand Island, the same item is running as low as 77 cents.
While the survey found that 2.5 pounds of homemade potato salad was averaging $2.75 (up 3%), for the do-it-yourselfer, a 10-pound bag of russet potatoes is selling for $2.28 in Grand Island. Twenty ounce or more jars of mayonnaise and mustard were also running under the $4 combination, so a lot of homemade potato salad could be made for a little more than $6.
When it comes to pork and beans, the Farm Bureau survey found that 32 ounces of pork and beans was averaging $1.90 (down 13%). In Grand Island two 15-ounce cans of pork and beans are selling for $1.
A half-gallon of vanilla ice cream was averaging $4.69 (down 5%), while a four-quart container of vanilla ice cream can be bought in Grand Island for less than $4.
The survey found 2.5 quarts of fresh-squeezed lemonade averaging $3.65 (down 2%). In Grand Island, two 59-ounce containers of lemonade was running for $3.
The survey found that, on average, a 13-ounce bag of potato chips costs $4.93 (down 1%), while in Grand Island a party-size 18-ounce bag of potato chips is selling for $2.98.
Retail price changes for products in the meat case are a bit more nuanced, according to AFBF economist Veronica Nigh.
“Beef and pork processing plant disruptions that occurred in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been resolved, leading to lower retail ground beef and pork chop prices in 2021 compared to 2020,” Nigh said. “However, consumers looking a bit farther back to compare prices are seeing higher prices for ground beef, pork chops and chicken breasts compared to pre-pandemic (2019) prices. That’s due to continued strong demand for American-grown beef and pork from both U.S. and international consumers.”
The survey found that 2 pounds of ground beef averages $8.20 (down 8%), while a 16-ounce roll of 80% lean ground beef is selling in Grand Island for $2.47 per pound.
The Farm Bureau survey found that 3 pounds of center cut pork chops were averaging $11.63 (down 2%), while the same amount of pork chops is selling for $7.44 in Grand Island.
The USDA has reported that commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.3 billion pounds in May, up 14% from the 3.76 billion pounds produced in May 2020.
Nebraska was second in the nation in commercial red meat production behind Iowa at 624.2 million pounds. That is a dramatic increase from last year’s COVID-19 pandemic impacted livestock industry where Nebraska’s commercial red meat production totaled 463.1 million pounds.
Beef production, nationwide, at 2.21 billion pounds, was 19% more than the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.7 million head, up 18% from May 2020. The average live weight was down 7 pounds from the previous year, at 1,360 pounds.
Nebraska led the nation in cattle slaughter with 567,400 head during May, compared to May 2020 when 399,700 head were slaughtered.
Pork production in May totaled 2.07 billion pounds, up 10% from the previous year.
Hog slaughter totaled 9.65 million head, up 12% from May 2020. The average live weight was down 6 pounds from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
In Nebraska, hog plants slaughtered 586,700 head in May, compared to 511,500 head in May 2020.
AFBF’s summer cookout menu consists of cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, pork and beans, strawberries, potato chips and fresh-squeezed lemonade with ice cream and chocolate chip cookies for dessert.
Much of that menu uses food items produced in Nebraska.
The state of Nebraska agriculture
— Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.44 million cattle on feed on June 1. This inventory was up 1% from last year.
— Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1 was 3.80 million head. This is up 4% from March 1.
— Potato planted acreage is estimated at 21,000 acres, up 11% from last year. Harvested acreage is forecasted at 20,800 acres, up 11% from a year ago. Percent planted by type of potato is: 41% white, 55% russet, 1% red and 3% yellow.
— Dry edible bean planted acreage is estimated at 130,000 acres, down 21% from last year. Harvested acres are estimated at 117,000 acres, down 26% from the previous year.
— Milk production in Nebraska during the January-March 2021 quarter totaled 360 million pounds, down 2% from the January-March quarter last year. The average number of milk cows was 59,000 head, unchanged from the same period last year.
According to Farm Bureau, the year-to-year direction of the marketbasket survey tracks closely with the federal government’s Consumer Price Index report for food at home. Both the index and the marketbasket remain relatively flat compared to year-ago levels.
The cost of transporting, processing and packaging farm-grown foods so they’re ready to be enjoyed on our tables is a major component of the total cost of the menu.
“According to the Agriculture Department’s revised Food Dollar Series, farmers currently receive approximately 8% of every food marketing dollar,” Nigh said. “The farmer’s share of the retail food dollar is as low as 2% to 4% for highly processed foods such as bread and cereal, and as much as 35% for some fresh-market products.”