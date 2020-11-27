Sometimes, officers don’t have time for a lunch break

So patrol officers get first crack at snacks from the public

By Jeff Bahr

Police officers are grateful for the snacks they receive from the public. They appreciate the kind gesture and support.

But they’re also thankful for another reason. Sometimes, they’re hungry.

Frequently, Grand Island Police Department officers are so busy they don’t have time for lunch, said Capt. Dean Elliott.

Under union contract, an officer working a 12-hour shift is allowed two 15-minute breaks and a 30-minute paid lunch.

Officers who work the day shift especially have trouble getting time for lunch. Sometimes, “it doesn’t happen,” Elliott said.

So when the public brings baked goods and other foods to the Law Enforcement Center, patrol officers get first crack at it.

Investigators and administrators have a bite or two, Elliott said, but the officers on the street get the majority of the food because they’re the ones “doing a lot of the heavy lifting.”