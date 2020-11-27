Sometimes, officers don’t have time for a lunch break

So patrol officers get first crack at snacks from the public
By Jeff Bahr
Police officers are grateful for the snacks they receive from the public. They appreciate the kind gesture and support.
But they’re also thankful for another reason. Sometimes, they’re hungry.
Frequently, Grand Island Police Department officers are so busy they don’t have time for lunch, said Capt. Dean Elliott.
Under union contract, an officer working a 12-hour shift is allowed two 15-minute breaks and a 30-minute paid lunch.
Officers who work the day shift especially have trouble getting time for lunch. Sometimes, “it doesn’t happen,” Elliott said.
So when the public brings baked goods and other foods to the Law Enforcement Center, patrol officers get first crack at it.
Investigators and administrators have a bite or two, Elliott said, but the officers on the street get the majority of the food because they’re the ones “doing a lot of the heavy lifting.”
Those are the officers who’ve been most adversely affected by COVID-19, said Capt. Jim Duering. Patrol officers are also the ones who encounter negativity toward police, Elliott said.
Usually, law enforcement officers receive more goodies during the holiday season. That’s not true this year.
With everything going on in 2020, police have been consistently receiving gifts of food throughout the year.
Duering said, “We’ve really been treated pretty well by the public over the last several months as far as bringing in stuff for the guys and gals.”
The department has benefited from an “overwhelming show of support” from community members and businesses for much of this year, Elliott said.
Wednesday morning, for instance, a Crime Stoppers board member presented officers with doughnuts.
As of Wednesday, three Grand Island police officers were quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus.
Earlier this year, a couple of GIPD employees were quarantined after family members tested positive.
Officers have had to take extra precautions.
“But our guys and gals are hard workers. They know they have a job to do and they’ve been doing it,” Duering said.
