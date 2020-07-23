The Liederkranz in Grand Island will continue celebrating its 150th anniversary Saturday with Sommerfest at the Liederkranz.
The event will be outside, behind the Liederkranz at First and Walnut, unless it rains. Gates open at 4 p.m. Beverages will be served, featuring German and German-style beers, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. German-style food will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
There will also be beer poking, in which a poker heated on a fire is put into a mug of beer to caramelize the sugars, throughout the evening. A sing-along to German favorites is also planned.
For more information, call Gloria at 308-258-2164.
