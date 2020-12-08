Sorensen appointed to Hall County Board of Commissioners

Scott Sorensen of Cairo was sworn in Friday to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
The seat was vacated with the passing of District 3 Commissioner Dick Hartman in October.
Sorensen, who is the owner of Sorensen Ag Solutions, has served on the Cairo Village Board since 2016 and as a volunteer firefighter.
“I’m very honored and look forward to serving the rural folks of Hall County,” he said. “The committee had a lot of good applicants to choose from, and I’m honored they thought I would be a good fit for the job.”
A lifelong belief in community service inspired Sorensen to pursue the open seat.
“It’s not always something everyone jumps at the bit to do. Sometimes you have to step up,” he said. “Honestly, before Mr. Hartman passed, I was planning on applying for the position in 2022, in the election. This just came up sooner than I was expecting.”
The greatest issues for Sorensen are roads and taxes.
“Valuations went up significantly in the last year or so,” he said. “I’m curious to see how the tax rates increase or stay the same with COVID and everything going on.”
Spending is also a concern for Sorensen.
Support Local Journalism
“I know the county has several departments that are in the red for their budget, but at the same time there’s room for, basically, conservative spending,” he said. “We don’t have to do everything spending-wise a person can think of. We can cut some things.”
Sorensen will not have to relinquish his seat on the Cairo Village Board.
“It has something to do with being a major versus minor board,” he said. “I could stay on it, but at this time I’m not sure we could find somebody to replace me in the next couple of months on the village board.”
The county received 11 applications for the open county seat. Interviews were done Dec. 5, Hall County Clerk Marla Conley explained.
A three-person selection committee, including Conley, Hall County Attorney Martin Klein and Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank, then chose their top candidates.
Based on the applications and interviews, and through a process of elimination, Sorensen was determined to be the best candidate.
“There was a tremendous amount of community support from members of the third district, and that was quite impressive to all of us,” Conley said. “We all felt he came through, as far as the answers to his questions, to being on top.”
Sorensen said he has been preparing to join the county board.
“In the last few days I’ve watched close to 16 hours of previous board meetings, trying to get up to speed,” he said. “I’ve got some appointments this afternoon with county departments, just to hit the ground running. I’m getting a better feel for it as the days go by.”
Sorensen’s term will end in 2022. His first session as a county commissioner will be today.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.