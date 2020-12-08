Sorensen appointed to Hall County Board of Commissioners

Scott Sorensen of Cairo was sworn in Friday to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

The seat was vacated with the passing of District 3 Commissioner Dick Hartman in October.

Sorensen, who is the owner of Sorensen Ag Solutions, has served on the Cairo Village Board since 2016 and as a volunteer firefighter.

“I’m very honored and look forward to serving the rural folks of Hall County,” he said. “The committee had a lot of good applicants to choose from, and I’m honored they thought I would be a good fit for the job.”

A lifelong belief in community service inspired Sorensen to pursue the open seat.

“It’s not always something everyone jumps at the bit to do. Sometimes you have to step up,” he said. “Honestly, before Mr. Hartman passed, I was planning on applying for the position in 2022, in the election. This just came up sooner than I was expecting.”

The greatest issues for Sorensen are roads and taxes.

“Valuations went up significantly in the last year or so,” he said. “I’m curious to see how the tax rates increase or stay the same with COVID and everything going on.”

Spending is also a concern for Sorensen.

