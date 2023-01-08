Sorghum symposium set for Jan. 26

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association will host their 2023 Nebraska Sorghum Symposium on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Topics of interest covered at this free event will include presentations on agronomy, climate, soil health, research, marketing and more. Presentations will be given by researchers, industry professionals, Nebraska Extension, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The event begins at 9 a.m., includes lunch, and will adjourn around 4:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is requested for meal planning purposes, and registration can be found at www.eventbright.com (keyword: 2023 Nebraska Sorghum Symposium!).

Questions can be directed to Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, at 402-471-4276 or sorghum.board@nebraska.gov.

South central water conference

The South Central Water Conference will be is planned for 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege.

This free event will bring experts and agricultural producers together to provide an opportunity to discuss issues around water. The event will also include area merchants, agricultural supplies, researchers and university faculty to discuss products, services, research and educational updates.

Topics include drone technology, rusty pivots and nitrates, research updates, and NeDNR projects.

To allow flexibility for participants, this program is being offered in person as well as online via Zoom. The Zoom link will be available on the Tri-Basin NRD website (https://www.tribasinnrd.org/south-central-water-conference) to online participants before Jan. 31.

Sponsors include the Tri-Basin NRD, Lower Republican NRD, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Nebraska Extension, and the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce.

Questions can be directed to the Tri-Basin NRD at 308-995-6688.

Commercial/non-commercial pesticide applicators

Nebraska Extension will be providing pesticide trainings this winter for commercial/non-commercial applicators.

Applicators who wish to obtain or renew their current license are encouraged to participate in these trainings.

Local and state-wide training dates are available online for initial commercial/non-commercial pesticide applicator trainings (https://pested.unl.edu/initial-classes-registration) and for recertifying commercial/non-commercial pesticide applicator trainings (https://pested.unl.edu/pesticide-safety-recertification).

Physical dates are not listed here as there are several categories and training sites available across the state depending on the needs of the applicator.

Commercial/non-commercial applicators can find a complete list of categories, study materials and resources at https://pested.unl.edu/certification-and-training.

Contact your local Extension Office or the Pesticide Safety Education Office, 402-472-1632, for more information.