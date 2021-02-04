Soup benefit Saturday for Dannebrog man

Chili and a variety of soups will be served Saturday at a fundraiser for Tim Hannibal of Dannebrog.

The soup fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia Hall.

Soup will be available by the pint or by the quart. Suggested donations are $4 for a pint and $8 for a quart.

Baked items will be available and a silent auction will be held.

According to the flier, Hannibal suffered multiple injuries in a fall in September.

“He is home recovering but is still facing a long road to recovery,” based on the flier. “He is the owner of Dannebrog Delights and has been a huge supporter of Dannebrog and surrounding communities, and it is our turn to support Tim.”

His family founded Dannebrog in the 1870s.

If you would like to donate to the event, call Kathy Connelly at 308-226-2229.

Directed health measures, including masks, will be followed during the fundraiser.