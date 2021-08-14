South Dakota has canceled Lawrence Welk, but not Nebraska

Public television sometimes airs specials, taped in the last 30 years. The Lennon sisters, we have to admit, have held up pretty well.

It wasn’t that long ago that Welk shows delivered strong membership support for public television. But apparently time marches on, even for champagne music.

It’s no secret that millions of Welk viewers have passed away over the years. Sheer demographics tell you that the show’s viewership is probably half of what it was. Maybe even less.

Most of the performers on the Welk shows are also no longer with us.

But I like to think that lots of us in our 50s, 60s and 70s still enjoy the nostalgia value. Watching the show takes us back to those happy years when we were surrounded by parents, grandparents and aunts who are long since gone.

We made fun of the show when we were kids. But those were great times just the same.

Even if the Welk viewership is smaller, I believe it’s still loyal. Does public television really need to make room for some other program, especially considering how many times they’ve run some of their pledge drive shows?

For those of us who still enjoy Lawrence Welk, our mission seems clear. We need to make our voices heard.