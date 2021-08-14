South Dakota has canceled Lawrence Welk, but not Nebraska

I have thought it was just a given that “The Lawrence Welk Show” would be on TV Saturday nights my entire life.
Why wouldn’t it?
So news from the state to the north of us last week left me aghast. South Dakota Public Broadcasting has canceled “The Lawrence Welk Show.”
I got on the phone to Nebraska Public Media to make sure my worst fears weren’t about to be realized.
Nancy Finken, the network’s chief content officer, eased my sense of dread, at least for the time being.
Nebraska Public Media just renewed the Welk show for another year.
So “The Lawrence Welk Show” will be aired in Nebraska at least until the end of July 2022.
Whew.
What is Nebraska Public Media’s take on the show’s popularity?
“I would say that it continues to serve an audience for Nebraska Public Media,” Finken said.
Nebraska Public Media looks at the show on a year-to-year basis. The program is distributed by the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority. In my view, the show is Oklahoma’s greatest contribution to American peace of mind.
Finken wasn’t at her desk, so she couldn’t elaborate on the program’s Nebraska ratings.
I don’t know how the news is being taken up there in South Dakota. I wonder if senior citizens are rioting on the streets of Mobridge and Yankton, demanding the return of Welk.
I just hope we don’t have similar protests in Nebraska a year from now.
I don’t watch “The Lawrence Welk Show” every week. But it’s comforting to know it’s there — that I can always get a dose of Guy and Ralna if I need it.
Lots of young people today have never heard of Lawrence Welk.
But generations of Americans grew up asking, “Which is the cutest Lennon sister?”
Around here, people had special affection for Grand Island native Joe Feeney.
Almost a century ago, Welk’s band played in many Nebraska towns.
For decades, television viewers have loved watching Welk’s party girl, Jo Ann Castle, pound away on the upright piano.
We also adore Dick Dale, Larry Hooper, Jimmy Roberts, Bob Ralston, Big Tiny Little and Norma Zimmer.
My wife still enjoys the dancing of Bobby and Cissy, and the footwork of Arthur Duncan. For some reason, she’s not a fan of the Aldridge sisters or the Otwell twins.
Part of the Welk tradition is having strong opinions about the performers.
Public television sometimes airs specials, taped in the last 30 years. The Lennon sisters, we have to admit, have held up pretty well.
It wasn’t that long ago that Welk shows delivered strong membership support for public television. But apparently time marches on, even for champagne music.
It’s no secret that millions of Welk viewers have passed away over the years. Sheer demographics tell you that the show’s viewership is probably half of what it was. Maybe even less.
Most of the performers on the Welk shows are also no longer with us.
But I like to think that lots of us in our 50s, 60s and 70s still enjoy the nostalgia value. Watching the show takes us back to those happy years when we were surrounded by parents, grandparents and aunts who are long since gone.
We made fun of the show when we were kids. But those were great times just the same.
Even if the Welk viewership is smaller, I believe it’s still loyal. Does public television really need to make room for some other program, especially considering how many times they’ve run some of their pledge drive shows?
For those of us who still enjoy Lawrence Welk, our mission seems clear. We need to make our voices heard.
Let’s all begin together: Ah one and ah two ...