South Devon Junior Nationals draw attention to next generation of producers and a largely unsung breed

June has been a busy month for Fonner Park as it plays host to numerous national livestock shows.
This week, Fonner hosts the South Devon Junior Nationals, which is sponsored by the North American South Devon Junior Association.
On Tuesday, the South Devon youths participated in a number of activities, including a photo contest, prepared and impromptu speaking contest, marketing contest and a quiz bowl.
Then it was off for some fun with a swim and pizza party.
The theme of this year’s event is “Surf, Sand & Showin’ on the Grand Island of Nebraska.”
On Wednesday and today, the youths are in the show ring for a showmanship competition and Purebred & Poundmaker Bred-and-Owned Show.
This is the first time the event has been held at Fonner Park.
A lesser known breed
Louann Fraser is a coordinator of the North American South Devon Association.
Fraser said the purpose of the show is to get the youths, from 2 years old up to 21 years old, involved in numerous activities that teach them more about the Devon breed.
“We are a small breed and a small group,” she said. “It is a really good, solid beef breed that deserves a lot more attention.”
The South Devon is a British breed of beef cattle. It is the largest of the British native breeds, and is believed to have descended from the large red cattle of Normandy that were imported during the Norman invasion of England.
According to the North American South Devon Association, South Devons originate from the counties of Devon and Cornwall in Southwest England. They have been a distinct breed since the 16th century.
Their predecessors were taken from the port of Plymouth to the North American colonies in considerable numbers, including a few on the Mayflower in 1620, and during the Napoleonic wars they supplied the needs of the Royal Navy.
The South Devon breed was established in England as a breed by the year 1800. They had a red coat, were powerfully built and supplied rich milk and well-marbled, tender beef. The South Devon Herd Book Society was founded in 1891 and the South Devon breed became one of 14 breeds of cattle whose herd books dated back to the second half of the 19th century.
During the early years of the 20th century the breed was considered a triple-purpose breed for their production of beef, milk and butterfat. Exports at that time helped South Devon breeders with cattle regularly being purchased for overseas markets.
Fairly new to the U.S.
The first South Devons were brought to the United States in 1969.
The North American South Devon Association was formed in 1972 for the purpose of development, registration and promotion of the South Devon breed of cattle in this country.
Tests and years of selective breeding on five continents show that South Devon cattle are feed-efficient, fertile and maternal, with superior carcass traits. They are well-known for their longevity and hundreds of years of docility are bred right into their genetics.
“Our association is small,” Fraser said. “We don’t quite have the money to market it any further than what it is at the moment. We are really trying to work on the junior participation.”
And that is the purpose of the event this week at Fonner. It lays the foundation for the next generation of South Devon cattle men and women.
“The neat thing about the South Devon is that you can get into it inexpensively,” Fraser said. “All these juniors can have a good experience and take home a little hardware at the end of the day and build up confidence to continue showing and raising this breed.”
Participants at the show represent family farms from more than a dozen states.
High-quality beef
Fraser said the South Devon is a great breed.
“What most people don’t realize is that the South Devon is known for being No. 1 in tenderness, No. 2 in marbling and No. 1 in efficiency among all breeds,” she said.
The breed is also known for their docile nature; bulls are called “the Gentle Giant.”
The bulls can begin to be used at about 15-18 months of age and carry on working up to 12 years.
The South Devon female is early maturing and may be calved at 2 years of age, although calving at 2.5 to 3 is still quite common. The average gestation length is 286 days; cows calve every year for as long as 15 years.
Fraser said the South Devon can be found all across the country, but are primarily used in crossbreeding programs.
“They are very efficient cattle,” she said. “They can hang a carcass on a rail at a choice grade and can be extremely tender and a very lean cutting cattle. They crossbreed very well.”
Fraser said there are hundreds of cattle breeds and each brings its own special quality to the plate.
“Every breed has something to offer,” she said.
Fraser said the event this week is for the kids.