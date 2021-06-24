South Devon Junior Nationals draw attention to next generation of producers and a largely unsung breed

Fraser said the South Devon is a great breed.

“What most people don’t realize is that the South Devon is known for being No. 1 in tenderness, No. 2 in marbling and No. 1 in efficiency among all breeds,” she said.

The breed is also known for their docile nature; bulls are called “the Gentle Giant.”

The bulls can begin to be used at about 15-18 months of age and carry on working up to 12 years.

The South Devon female is early maturing and may be calved at 2 years of age, although calving at 2.5 to 3 is still quite common. The average gestation length is 286 days; cows calve every year for as long as 15 years.

Fraser said the South Devon can be found all across the country, but are primarily used in crossbreeding programs.

“They are very efficient cattle,” she said. “They can hang a carcass on a rail at a choice grade and can be extremely tender and a very lean cutting cattle. They crossbreed very well.”

Fraser said there are hundreds of cattle breeds and each brings its own special quality to the plate.

“Every breed has something to offer,” she said.