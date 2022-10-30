Southern Public Power District seeks to fill board vacancy

Marvin Fishler has announced his intention to resign from the Southern Public Power District Board of Directors at the December meeting after 24 years of service.

As a result, SPPD is seeking to fill a vacancy on its board, for representation in Merrick County. Registered voters who are residents of Merrick County, are eligible to submit their names for consideration.

SPPD is an electric distribution utility, governed by a 14-member democratically elected board of directors. Each county served by Southern is represented by two directors.

All corporate powers of the district are exercised by the Board of Directors. Decisions made regarding district operations, policies and rates are guided by the direction of the board. Meetings are held monthly, typically on the second Wednesday of each month, most commonly at the district’s corporate office in Grand Island. Additional assignments are made to steering committees, that delve deeply into studies of special topics such as finance, irrigation, legislation and strategic planning.

All individuals under consideration will be reviewed by a special board committee, and a final selection will be made by the Board of Directors. The individual selected to fill the vacancy will serve until the election of 2024.

For more information, please contact Neal Niedfeldt, president and CEO, at 308-384-2350. Applications and letters of intent should be received by Dec. 2, and mailed to:

Neal Niedfeldt, President and CEO, Southern Public Power District, 4550 W. Husker Highway, P.O. Box 1687, Grand Island, NE 68802