Sower Award nominations due June 18 to Humanities Nebraska

Humanities Nebraska is seeking nominations for the annual Sower Award in the Humanities, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska.

The Sower Award will be presented prior to the 26th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, which will be this fall at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center (date TBA). The event will also be broadcast online.

Anyone may nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska via a commitment of time, expertise, resources or any combination of the above. Last year’s recipient was Natalie Hahn.

The selection committee will consider nominees’ contributions to history, literature, culture and other areas of the humanities and how this has inspired and enriched personal and public life in Nebraska.

Previous awards have recognized many kinds of contributions, including the work of humanities faculty who have taken the humanities to the public beyond their classrooms; volunteers who have enhanced the cultural life of their state; journalists and filmmakers who have brought the humanities to bear on important public issues; and philanthropists who have contributed to the cultural vitality of Nebraska.