Soybean farmers sought for district board seats

Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted a NSB candidacy petition. The election is conducted by mail-in ballot in July for District 2, 4 and 8. Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail.

To apply for candidacy in District 2, 4 or 8 you must obtain a NSB candidacy petition by contacting NSB’s executive director, Scott Ritzman, at 402-432-5720 or scott@nebraskasoybeans.org. Complete the petition and collect the signatures of 50 soybean farmers in their district. Return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 15.

Roles and responsibilities for soybean board member representative include: Attend every NSB meeting (an eight-day fiscal year commitment); attend/participate in other educational events sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board; reimbursed for the expenses incurred carrying out board business; serve a three-year term that would begin Oct. 1.

The nine-member Nebraska Soybean Board collects and disburses the Nebraska share of funds generated by the one-half of one percent times the net sales price per bushel of soybeans sold. Nebraska soybean checkoff funds are invested in research, education, domestic and foreign markets, including new uses for soybeans and soybean products.