Speaker Hilgers lauds Grand Island Legislative successes

As guest of Grand Island Noon Rotary Club Tuesday, Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers lauded Grand Island’s successes during this year’s legislative session.

State Sen. Hilgers represents Northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County and has been speaker for the past two years. He is running for Nebraska attorney general this year.

Hilgers told the Rotary audience he pursued the speaker role because he thought the 127th Legislature “really had a monumental and historic opportunity to make a difference for the state of Nebraska.”

Among the successes for Grand Island this year were:

The Nebraska Career Scholarship Act, submitted by state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, was passed by the Legislature on April 12.

LB902 provides funding for Grand Island-based internships through Wayne State College.

“That really was my honor to have it be one of my 25 Speaker priorities,” said Hilgers. “It had no problems sailing through.”

Hilgers commended Aguilar, who attended Tuesday’s gathering as a guest.

“I can’t tell you what kind of a teammate he is down at the Capitol,” he said. “There’s no better advocate for Grand Island than Sen. Aguilar. I’ll tell everyone, if you give me 48 Sen. Aguilars down there, we would move mountains and be done by Day 28. He’s a great representative for the area.”

LB876, which relates to the number of casinos that should be allowed in Nebraska and where, was passed by the Legislature on April 13.

The bill calls for a feasibility study and market analysis prior to the development of casinos in Nebraska.

“For the six racetracks that were already existing when the petition drive was successful, we knew there would be a casino here, and in Lincoln and Columbus,” said Hilgers. “What we didn’t know is, to what degree will there be casinos everywhere else?”

Critical for Grand Island, and the No. 1 priority for the Nebraska League of Municipalities, said Hilgers, is the $43 million approved for the modernization and expansion of Grand Island’s Law Enforcement Training Center.

LB1014 appropriates federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

“The reason the cities want this is because they’re having a really tough time growing their law enforcement,” said Hilgers. “They’re losing people and it’s hard to get people trained up, and one of the big bottlenecks was here at the training center.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts will visit the Grand Island law enforcement center Thursday at 10:30 a.m. for a ceremonial bill signing to celebrate the passing of the legislation.

As a candidate for attorney general, Hilgers addressed the recent increase of violent crime in Nebraska.

“There has been a rise in crime all around the country, in a way that frankly I think we felt pretty spoiled for 20 or 30 years, starting in the ‘90s,” he said. “We had a lot of peace and prosperity.”

Hilgers attributes the rise partly to the pandemic.

“I think COVID no doubt is part of it, the disassociation of communities caused in part by COVID and in part by opioid use,” he said.

A national undermining of law enforcement is also to blame, said Hilgers.

“It started with the defund movement, and you saw a little bit of it in Nebraska. Thankfully, I think Nebraska is behind the curve on that,” he said. “In Colorado, they’re getting rid of qualified immunity and they’re going after the police in a way that you’re seeing a lot of really good officers leave the force.”

He added, “They want to reform police departments around the country, but they’ve gone so far it’s a real problem.”

