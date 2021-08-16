Speaking of service … Ingram shares message through TEDx

“I always looked at it as a power. I have done community service my entire life and my children have,” Ingram said. “It’s almost contagious. When you experience it, you go, ‘Yeah, I like the feeling that it gave me. Let’s do that again.’”

Started in third grade

Introduced to the power of community service in third grade, Ingram said she sees community service as sharing one’s gifts and passions. She said in her experience, having that attitude has made a difference.

“I think that that was part of the reason that it worked with the high school kids who had to do service. I had them identify: what do you see that needs to be fixed, changed or improved?” Ingram said.

She gave a recent interaction with a young man as an example: “He called me and said, ‘I’ve got to put in some hours.’ And I said, ‘What do you want to do? What do you like to do? Service doesn’t have to be picking up trash.’ He goes, ‘Well, I really like music.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t you write a song that would help kids? Can you come up with something that would be kid friendly and give some positive message?’”

The young man seeking community service got on board with Ingram’s suggestion. It didn’t take him long to make the project happen.