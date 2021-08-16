Speaking of service … Ingram shares message through TEDx

Not just anyone can share a message through TEDx — but Mary Ingram of Phillips has.
“It’s more than just getting up and talking,” Ingram said.
The TED website defines TEDx as “an idea isn’t just a story or a list of facts. A good idea takes certain evidence or observations and draws a larger conclusion.” Messages cannot have a commercial agenda, political agenda, inflammatory rhetoric, religious agendas or “bad science.”
Persistence and a strong message about how to look at community service earned Ingram a spot on the TEDx platform.
Ingram knew her message: “Is community services a punishment or a power tool? And what it builds youth leadership?”
Ingram knows that firsthand.
She once worked as a juvenile diversion officer for Merrick County.
“Those kids helped me to see it from a different perspective,” she said. “I couldn’t understand why they were embarrassed to be seen doing community service. It wasn’t something they wanted to do. It was something they had to do.”
“I’m sure that there are other diversion officers, probation officers, people in the justice system who are facing those same things,” Ingram said. “They don’t see that that’s why the kids are not getting their work done. They’re required to do it. If they’re struggling and they’re not doing it more than likely, as an officer, you’re sitting there scolding them. You have to understand where they’re coming from. So that’s what my talk was all about: helping others to see community service from a different perspective.”
“I always looked at it as a power. I have done community service my entire life and my children have,” Ingram said. “It’s almost contagious. When you experience it, you go, ‘Yeah, I like the feeling that it gave me. Let’s do that again.’”
Started in third grade
Introduced to the power of community service in third grade, Ingram said she sees community service as sharing one’s gifts and passions. She said in her experience, having that attitude has made a difference.
“I think that that was part of the reason that it worked with the high school kids who had to do service. I had them identify: what do you see that needs to be fixed, changed or improved?” Ingram said.
She gave a recent interaction with a young man as an example: “He called me and said, ‘I’ve got to put in some hours.’ And I said, ‘What do you want to do? What do you like to do? Service doesn’t have to be picking up trash.’ He goes, ‘Well, I really like music.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t you write a song that would help kids? Can you come up with something that would be kid friendly and give some positive message?’”
The young man seeking community service got on board with Ingram’s suggestion. It didn’t take him long to make the project happen.
“The next day I got music on an audio. Then the next day, I get lyrics and it’s a rap about making good choices — kid friendly,” Ingram said. “It basically talked about making good choices, because if you don’t, you might end up in jail.”
The young man was ready to share his message, Ingram said.
“He’s going to try to get his nephews to sing the song. He’s going to do a video of it, then he can put it on YouTube. Kids will listen to it and probably sing it.”
“That’s a service project,” Ingram said. “Anything could be a community service. Really, it’s what you make of it.”
On the big stage
It was that attitude — and a mission — that got Ingram to the big stage to spread her message to anyone with access to the internet. So far, the YouTube video of her thoughts on community service garnering more than 3,000 views within two weeks of being posted.
“You have to have a message — something to share,” Ingram explained. “The whole idea behind TED or TEDx is that you have an idea worth sharing. This gives you a platform to do that — and on a mega scale. Your message might be for children. It might be for somebody fighting addiction, or it might be for somebody who is going through grief.”
There is no pay to give a TEDx talk, Ingram explained. For her TEDx talk, she traveled to Gainesville, Florida.
“When you travel or you do the TED talks, you cover all expenses,” she said. “This is not a paid event. We are not given anything except that platform we’re on.”
Being a TEDx speaker is truly a process, Ingram said. “Most of the applications asked for a video. They’ll say you need a two-minute video or a three-minute video, whatever their stipulations are. And you prepare — what is your message going to be? Then once you’re selected, you actually work with a team of organizers. It’s your message, but you have all of this coaching and help along.”
Getting her own spot on the highly sought-after virtual stage took persistence. “I’ve been applying — actually applying — for probably the last three or four years,” Ingram said. “I’ve gotten close. I’ve made it to like the finals, but they were not selected.”
To help, Ingram joined Toastmasters — an international nonprofit organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills — to hone her oratory skills and take the stage like a pro.
“The Toastmasters Club has been very helpful, not only in helping me gain confidence and refine my message, but also the leadership that you learn along with it,” she said. “You’re working as a team, and how you work together to make this happen. You gain a lot of experience and skills.”
Finally got her chance
Finally, Ingram got her chance, the experience of a lifetime and an outlet to share her message of community service as a gift, rather than a punishment.
This go-round wasn’t without hiccups, however, Ingram said. “I have done some public speaking, teaching youth leadership camps and that sort of thing I’ve been invited to do, but walking on that Ted stage was different.”
“I really was nervous,” Ingram said. There was a lighthearted moment as soon as she began speaking. “If you watch it, I’m laughing at the very beginning. When I took the stage, I started but my mic was not working. Everybody from backstage grabbed me and said stop. I was kind of startled. They took the mic off me. They were fiddling around, and they put it back together and they go, she’s starting from the beginning. And they leave the stage. The audience was chuckling, I’m laughing. It completely erased all of my fears.”
She said the experience was worth it. So much so that Ingram wants to do it again — and will.
“I’ve been invited to do a second talk,” she said. “I’m going to be going to California in October.”
She again will speak on community service.
Speaking, however, is not the end product, Ingram said. “I think action is key. Because I talk about something a lot and it’s meaningless. But if my words can inspire someone else to take action, how powerful is that?”
Watch Mary Ingram’s TEDx talk on YouTube at https://youtu.be/_XZZKqpRhNE /. Learn more about Ingram at her website: https://www.maryingram.com/
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.