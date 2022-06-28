 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speciality camps keep kids occupied in Grand Island area

062822 GI REC STEM jrs 3.jpg

Broxton Rudolf works with G.I. parks and Recreation's Kelsie Scheel to build with electric snap circuits at Stolley Park as part of the STEM: Camp creation Monday.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

Even though Stem: Camp Creation was held indoors Monday, participants still had a chance to get outside.

The Parks and Recreation staff gives the kids 10 or 15 minutes before and after the camp to go outside and burn off some energy.

062822 GI REC STEM jrs 8.jpg

Oakley Baker is ready to catch his straw construction project, should it fall during the STEM: Camp creation camp held by G.I. Parks and Rec. Monday at Stolley Park.

Inside the building at Stolley Park, the kids spent the bulk of the two-hour time period putting their creative juices to work.

Kelsie Scheel, a Parks and Recreation summer employee, oversaw 16 kids at the specialty camp Monday. It was the second of three sessions of Stem: Camp Creation. The first took place last Friday; the last one will be Wednesday. The camp is for kids 6 to 13.

It’s too late to sign up for Wednesday’s session, though. All three filled up during preregistration.

062822 GI REC STEM jrs 1.jpg

Julian Sanez, Noah Gutierrez, and Angelica Stienike build with marble works Monday at Stolley Park as part of the STEM: Camp creation camp held by G.I. Parks and Rec.

“It’s a good problem to have this summer. People are getting back to normal,” said Tara Coon, one of the city’s two recreation coordinators.

In planning the specialty camps, Park and Recreation likes to use materials that are owned by other city agencies. All of the items used at Stem: Camp Creation are borrowed from Grand Island Public Library.

People are also reading…

Even though those items come from the library’s maker space area, the ones used Monday were low-tech. An electronic snap circuit kit was the only one not manually operated. That activity drew the attention of Braxton Rudolf, 6, and Alex Schneider, 9.

062822 GI REC STEM jrs 4.jpg

Chase Williams, Hendrick Clausen, and Easton Hall stack cups into a pyramid at Stolley Park as part of the STEM: Camp creation camp held by G.I. Parks and Rec. Monday.

Some of the kids were using plastic straws to build a giant tower. Other youngsters, including 8-year-old Zaden Lothrop, worked with Legos.

Julian Saenz and Oakley Baker, both 7, were playing a Minecraft card game.

Easton Hall, 7, Adam Bishop, 7, and Warren Rosacker, 6, were tinkering with a Space Explorers building set.

Marlee Ulmer, 8, and her 7-year-old brother, Hendrix, were working with a stack of small red cups.

Angelica Stienike, 10, was shuttling between the tower project and the electronics set.

