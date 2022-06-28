Speciality camps keep kids occupied in Grand Island area

Even though Stem: Camp Creation was held indoors Monday, participants still had a chance to get outside.

The Parks and Recreation staff gives the kids 10 or 15 minutes before and after the camp to go outside and burn off some energy.

Inside the building at Stolley Park, the kids spent the bulk of the two-hour time period putting their creative juices to work.

Kelsie Scheel, a Parks and Recreation summer employee, oversaw 16 kids at the specialty camp Monday. It was the second of three sessions of Stem: Camp Creation. The first took place last Friday; the last one will be Wednesday. The camp is for kids 6 to 13.

It’s too late to sign up for Wednesday’s session, though. All three filled up during preregistration.

“It’s a good problem to have this summer. People are getting back to normal,” said Tara Coon, one of the city’s two recreation coordinators.

In planning the specialty camps, Park and Recreation likes to use materials that are owned by other city agencies. All of the items used at Stem: Camp Creation are borrowed from Grand Island Public Library.

Even though those items come from the library’s maker space area, the ones used Monday were low-tech. An electronic snap circuit kit was the only one not manually operated. That activity drew the attention of Braxton Rudolf, 6, and Alex Schneider, 9.

Some of the kids were using plastic straws to build a giant tower. Other youngsters, including 8-year-old Zaden Lothrop, worked with Legos.

Julian Saenz and Oakley Baker, both 7, were playing a Minecraft card game.

Easton Hall, 7, Adam Bishop, 7, and Warren Rosacker, 6, were tinkering with a Space Explorers building set.

Marlee Ulmer, 8, and her 7-year-old brother, Hendrix, were working with a stack of small red cups.

Angelica Stienike, 10, was shuttling between the tower project and the electronics set.

