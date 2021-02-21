Split, but still united for kids: Hawley, Jurgens move past divorce, serve together on Grand Island Public Schools board

“That is not even unusual,” she said. “I swear if we had been doing that, our kids would not even have thought twice about it.”

Jurgens said when she and Hawley first told their kids they would both seek seats on the GIPS board, and possibly serve together, they had questions about what it meant to serve on the board and how the board made decisions for students.

“I said, ‘If I win my seat (Hawley ran unopposed), we will be on the board together with this other group,” she said. “None of them (kids) ever said, ‘Do you think that is going to be weird to do that (serve on the board) with Dad?’ I think they are just really used to seeing us working together.”

Jurgens said she initially questioned whether serving with Hawley would cause conflict.

“Even though we are not spouses — we have shared kids in the district — I didn’t know if they were any parameters around that,” she said. “ But everyone said, ‘No, go for it.’ So we both did.”

Jurgens said it is “unrealistic” to think that she and Hawley never — and will not ever — disagree. She said they often have tough conversations, both as GIPS board members and as parents to their three children, but they never get heated. Hawley agreed.