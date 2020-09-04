Sponsors play big roles in State Fair successes

Despite the problems facing local businesses and society with the coronavirus pandemic, financial supporters of the Nebraska State Fair came through this year.
“I give a lot of credit to our sponsors,” said Laura Hurley, sponsorship and hospitality director of the State Fair. “They have the heart for the fair in mind. They just want to do what is best for the community.”
When fairgoers visit this year, the sponsors are represented along Corn Dog Row and other spots throughout the fairgrounds. Whether it is farm machinery, automobiles or tents featuring free entertainment, those sponsors contribute to the enjoyment of the fairgoers’ overall visit.
Half of the commercial exhibits at this year’s fair are sponsor exhibits.
“One thing I made clear to our sponsors early on is that we are going to try to have a fair,” Hurley said. “We didn’t know what it was going to look like, but we were going to try to do as much as we can without compromising anyone’s health or well-being.”
Because of the pandemic, she said, it was difficult to pin down what the 2020 Nebraska State Fair would look like.
“We really asked them (sponsors) to trust us and clearly they did,” Hurley said.
In soliciting sponsors, she worked closely with the fair’s partners to make sure that sponsoring the State Fair was something the business could handle financially, especially with the economic uncertainty of the pandemic.
A lot of Hurley’s sponsorship solicitation began right after last year’s fair. Many sponsors already had committed to the fair before the pandemic hit.
She said many of those businesses that had agreed to be a fair sponsor and already had paid for that sponsorship were affected by the virus. In working with those sponsors, the fair has rolled over more than $100,000 in sponsorship revenue to the 2021 fair.
“I told many of them that if they needed their money back because of the pandemic, it was no problem and we would make that happen,” Hurley said. “We wanted to make sure that we were doing the best possible thing for our partners. It is not just for this year; it is for the long haul.”
She said that at this year’s fair there are 25 commercial/sponsor vendors with display on the fairgrounds.
The sponsorship dollars that Hurley managed to secure were needed by the fair this year. Because of the virus, important revenue streams, such as the concerts, the carnival and gate admission, were lost.
“All that sponsorship money is going to the bottom line to support all of those 4-H and FFA shows,” Hurley said.
The sponsorship dollars went to all the logistics of setting up the livestock shows for the two youth groups, along with the many awards and scholarships the young exhibitors receive for their hard work.
“We did not want those kids to have any less than any other kids would have in our history,” Hurley said. “If they were given a $500 scholarship last year, we wanted to be able to have the same level of scholarships this year, too.”
Before the pandemic hit Nebraska, Hurley said, they had received commitments for nearly $900,000 in sponsorships for the fair.
“We cut that back after we found out that we were not going to have a full fair,” she said.
But they are on track to receive around $450,000 in sponsorships for this year’s fair.
“These sponsorships are important because they bring more attractions to the fair,” Hurley said.
That sponsorship figure isn’t all monetary as it also reflects trade since a sponsor may provide a service or a product to the fair, such as the multiple John Deere Gators people are driving around the fairgrounds.
Another example is all the hand sanitizing stations around the fairgrounds. They were donated by sponsors.
“That saved us more than $50,000,” Hurley said.
At last year’s fair, in-kind services by sponsors saved the fair more than $500,000. This year it’s about $350,000, she said.
“We could not put on this fair and would go into the hole without our sponsors,” Hurley said. “Those partnerships are important. They may not have dollars to give to the fair, but they can lend us a Gator or provide us our daily lunches at a discounted price. It all adds up as it is money that doesn’t come out of our checking account, but still the fair has all the amenities we normally have.”
