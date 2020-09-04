Sponsors play big roles in State Fair successes

“We did not want those kids to have any less than any other kids would have in our history,” Hurley said. “If they were given a $500 scholarship last year, we wanted to be able to have the same level of scholarships this year, too.”

Before the pandemic hit Nebraska, Hurley said, they had received commitments for nearly $900,000 in sponsorships for the fair.

“We cut that back after we found out that we were not going to have a full fair,” she said.

But they are on track to receive around $450,000 in sponsorships for this year’s fair.

“These sponsorships are important because they bring more attractions to the fair,” Hurley said.

That sponsorship figure isn’t all monetary as it also reflects trade since a sponsor may provide a service or a product to the fair, such as the multiple John Deere Gators people are driving around the fairgrounds.

Another example is all the hand sanitizing stations around the fairgrounds. They were donated by sponsors.

“That saved us more than $50,000,” Hurley said.

At last year’s fair, in-kind services by sponsors saved the fair more than $500,000. This year it’s about $350,000, she said.

“We could not put on this fair and would go into the hole without our sponsors,” Hurley said. “Those partnerships are important. They may not have dollars to give to the fair, but they can lend us a Gator or provide us our daily lunches at a discounted price. It all adds up as it is money that doesn’t come out of our checking account, but still the fair has all the amenities we normally have.”

