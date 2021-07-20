Sporadic rain has left central Nebraska abnormally dry

The National Drought Monitor has much of central Nebraska rated as abnormally dry, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
That abnormally dry rating points to the growing strains on dryland crops and pasture and rangeland, as well as an increasing risk of wildfires.
While Grand Island and much of central Nebraska started the year with above normal precipitation — especially in March when there was 8.65 inches of precipitation in Grand Island — in April, May and June the area received a lot less moisture. Those are typically among the wettest months of the year. During that three-month period, Grand Island, on the 30-year average, receives 11.23 inches of precipitation. This year, that same three-month period only yielded 6.17 inches, or 55% less than the 30-year average.
During April through June, Hastings had 7.06 inches of precipitation, compared to the 30-year average of 10.72 inches; Kearney, 7.77 inches compared to 10.98 inches; and Greeley, 5.7 inches, compared to 10.88 inches.
July has been wetter, with 2.7 inches of precipitation so far, but the forecast has the remainder of the week hot and dry before there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms starting Saturday.
Today, Grand Island will have a high of 85 and a low of about 65, followed by a similar forecast for Wednesday with a high of near 87 and low of about 68.
Thursday and Friday will have temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s, with lows in the low 70s. It will be hot on Saturday with a high around 95, but there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunday’s high will be in the lower 90s, also with a 20% chance of thunderstorms.
Crop, soil conditions
According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, statewide, topsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 27% short, 67% adequate and 2% surplus for the week ending Monday. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 34% short, 58% adequate, and 1% surplus.
The USDA said Nebraska’s corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 17% fair, 52% good and 26% excellent. Corn silking was 54%, near the 55% last year and equal to the five-year average. Dough was 4%, near the 3% last year and equal to the average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 57% good and 24% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 74%, near the 72% last year, and ahead of the 62% average. Setting pods was 30%, near the 28% last year and ahead of the 16% average.
Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 30% fair, 49% good and 10% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 60%, behind the 75% last year and the 67% average.
Going into harvest at the beginning of July, the USDA reported that Nebraska’s winter wheat production is forecast at 42 million bushels. Average yield is forecast at 50 bushels per acre, up 9 bushels from 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 840,000 acres, up 1% from a year ago.
Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 18% fair, 52% good and 29% excellent. Sorghum headed was 8%, behind the 23% last year and the 17% average.
Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 36% fair, 43% good and 11% excellent. Oats harvested was 39%, behind the 53% last year and the 46% average.
As of July 1, state oat production is forecast at 1.26 million bushels, down 31% from last year. Average yield is forecast at 60 bushels per acre, down 3 bushels from 2020. Area to be harvested for grain is estimated at 21,000 acres, down 28% from a year ago.
Dry edible bean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 24% fair, 66% good and 7% excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 15%, well behind the 47% last year. Setting pods was 3%, near the 7% last year.
Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 57% fair, 27% good and 2% excellent.