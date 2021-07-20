Sporadic rain has left central Nebraska abnormally dry

The National Drought Monitor has much of central Nebraska rated as abnormally dry, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

That abnormally dry rating points to the growing strains on dryland crops and pasture and rangeland, as well as an increasing risk of wildfires.

While Grand Island and much of central Nebraska started the year with above normal precipitation — especially in March when there was 8.65 inches of precipitation in Grand Island — in April, May and June the area received a lot less moisture. Those are typically among the wettest months of the year. During that three-month period, Grand Island, on the 30-year average, receives 11.23 inches of precipitation. This year, that same three-month period only yielded 6.17 inches, or 55% less than the 30-year average.

During April through June, Hastings had 7.06 inches of precipitation, compared to the 30-year average of 10.72 inches; Kearney, 7.77 inches compared to 10.98 inches; and Greeley, 5.7 inches, compared to 10.88 inches.

July has been wetter, with 2.7 inches of precipitation so far, but the forecast has the remainder of the week hot and dry before there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms starting Saturday.