Sporting clay charity event set for Sept. 19

The ninth annual Shoot 4 Life, a benefit for pro-life organizations in Nebraska, will take place Sept. 19 at Heartland Public Shooting Park in Grand Island.
The sporting clay charity event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. In putting the event together, organizers say they are “aiming to save lives.”
To register, visit www.shoot4life.org.
Entry fees are $325 for a four-person team, $85 for an individual adult and $60 for people 18 and younger.
As part of the fee, participants will receive ammunition, lunch and chances to win prizes.
For more information, send an email to shoot4life.org@gmail.com.
