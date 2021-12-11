Sports films bring men to tears

It’s a myth that men don’t show their emotions. We cry at sports movies all the time.

The movie “Rudy” brings tears to every male in my family. “I’ve never not gotten chills when he makes the sack at the end,” my son, Bryan, says of the title character.

I was surprised to find out recently that “Remember the Titans” makes my younger son’s eyes water.

Recently, Bryan’s wife, Kel, got together with her sister-in-law, Anne, for lunch.

Anne was having a girls weekend. So guys weren’t really invited. “Plus I hear Bryan was emotionally involved with ‘Remember the Titans’ so he didn’t even want to come,” Anne wrote.

Bryan, 35, admitted he was wrapped up in “Remember the Titans” that day.

“It’s a very emotional time when Gerry Bertier gets paralyzed. He was the heart and soul of that team,” Bryan says.

I’ve never seen “Remember the Titans,” which stars Denzel Washington.

But I know the impact football movies can have on a person. Nobody can watch the original “Brian’s Song” without weeping.