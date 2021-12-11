Sports films bring men to tears

It’s a myth that men don’t show their emotions. We cry at sports movies all the time.
The movie “Rudy” brings tears to every male in my family. “I’ve never not gotten chills when he makes the sack at the end,” my son, Bryan, says of the title character.
I was surprised to find out recently that “Remember the Titans” makes my younger son’s eyes water.
Recently, Bryan’s wife, Kel, got together with her sister-in-law, Anne, for lunch.
Anne was having a girls weekend. So guys weren’t really invited. “Plus I hear Bryan was emotionally involved with ‘Remember the Titans’ so he didn’t even want to come,” Anne wrote.
Bryan, 35, admitted he was wrapped up in “Remember the Titans” that day.
“It’s a very emotional time when Gerry Bertier gets paralyzed. He was the heart and soul of that team,” Bryan says.
I’ve never seen “Remember the Titans,” which stars Denzel Washington.
But I know the impact football movies can have on a person. Nobody can watch the original “Brian’s Song” without weeping.
I’ve never seen “Miracle,” the 2004 hockey movie, but my two sons like it.
Bryan also raves about “The Replacements” because “Gene Hackman makes every movie good.”
Sports movies usually involve a bunch of misfits whom no one believes in. But they believe in themselves, and that’s all that matters.
That’s the case with “The Replacements,” Bryan says. “It’s a Keanu Reeves vehicle,” he says. From memory, Bryan can tell me the name of Reeves’ character, Shane Falco, and his complete back story.
I once enjoyed “Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver” with my nephew, Noah.
But my oldest son tells me I’m all wrong.
“Nobody likes ‘Air Bud,’” Benj said.
Benj is a fan of “For Love of the Game.”
“The baseball part’s awesome,” he says.
But he doesn’t much care for the part where Kevin Costner’s character falls in love. Guys don’t have time for mushy stuff.
In many sports films, the key element is teamwork. People working together toward a common goal is always moving.
But a successful film can also focus on one heroic individual.
While they don’t bring really bring tears to the eyes, the “Rocky” movies are certainly inspiring. “Rocky IV,” in which Rocky Balboa takes on Ivan Drago, is the highlight of the whole series, Bryan says.
My daughter and my daughter-in-law both speak highly of “A League of Their Own.”
My daughter, Brenna, says “The Way We Were” makes her cry “in a sad way,” as do “Forrest Gump,” “Moulin Rouge” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”
Some people make fun of him for it, but Bryan gets misty-eyed when watching the 1998 film “Armageddon.”
The part that gets Bryan is when Bruce Willis’ character says goodbye to his daughter, played by Liv Tyler. They both know they’ll never see each other again because Willis’ character, Harry Stamper, dies at the end.
I’ve never seen the picture, but Bryan says Willis detonates a nuclear bomb inside an asteroid to save the planet.
“It’s an asteroid the size of Texas. It’s a global killer. Not even cockroaches will survive,” Bryan says.
But Willis steps up to sacrifice himself. “He’s the bravest man the world has ever known,” Bryan says.
Although the film has its tender moments, it also has some big special effects.
Bryan is a big fan of the film’s director.
“Michael Bay loves blowing things up,” he says.