Sportsman’s Warehouse celebrates opening

Aaron Duysen is the store manager.

Sportsman’s Warehouse officially opened its Grand Island store on June 25.

“Sportsman’s Warehouse is a store for people who have a passion for the outdoors,” Duysen said. “We have something for everybody. If you have a passion for the outdoors, we have something for you.”

He said staff members are knowledgeable in the equipment and gear they sell to the public, whether it is the first-time outdoor beginner or a veteran.

“People can get advice about local fishing spots, different modifications for their hunting rifle or the various accessories they need,” Duysen said. “It is a whole store geared toward the outdoor enthusiast and to give people the best knowledge we have and the best price and the best experience.”

He described Sportsman’s Warehouse as a “one-stop sportsman’s emporium.”

“We have something for everybody, whether it is the novice or the person who has been doing this for years,” Duysen said.

He said since opening in late June, the store has received an enthusiastic welcome by the community.