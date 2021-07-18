Sportsman’s Warehouse celebrates opening

A legend in Grand Island manufacturing, Hornady Manufacturing, has joined forces with the new Sportsman’s Warehouse at 3535 W. 13th St..
The store, located in the former Kmart plaza, celebrated its grand opening Thursday. The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce welcomed the nationally-based sporting goods company to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Roger Steele was also on hand to welcome the store to Grand Island’s retail community.
Sportsman’s Warehouse, which is based in Utah with stores nationwide, specializes in hunting, fishing, camping, boating, outdoor cooking, clothing, footwear, shooting gear and much more.
Hornady, a family-
owned business, has been a fixture in Grand Island’s manufacturing community for more than 70 years. It has a special section in the new store for its products. Hornady is a leading national manufacturer of ammunition and shooting supplies.
“We have never partnered with a retailer like this before,” said Jason Hornady, vice president of Hornady. He was present at Thursday’s grand opening.
Hornady said they work closely with local providers of ammunition and shooting supplies, which are manufactured at their Grand Island plant.
“This store brings a whole lot of products to Grand Island that you can’t necessarily buy anywhere. It is an upscale store that has hunting, fishing, camping supplies that you cannot find anywhere in Grand Island.”
Aaron Duysen is the store manager.
Sportsman’s Warehouse officially opened its Grand Island store on June 25.
“Sportsman’s Warehouse is a store for people who have a passion for the outdoors,” Duysen said. “We have something for everybody. If you have a passion for the outdoors, we have something for you.”
He said staff members are knowledgeable in the equipment and gear they sell to the public, whether it is the first-time outdoor beginner or a veteran.
“People can get advice about local fishing spots, different modifications for their hunting rifle or the various accessories they need,” Duysen said. “It is a whole store geared toward the outdoor enthusiast and to give people the best knowledge we have and the best price and the best experience.”
He described Sportsman’s Warehouse as a “one-stop sportsman’s emporium.”
“We have something for everybody, whether it is the novice or the person who has been doing this for years,” Duysen said.
He said since opening in late June, the store has received an enthusiastic welcome by the community.
“We have heard great compliments,” Duysen said. “They are happy we are here, we have great products and happy with our team and staff. It has just been awesome. They have welcomed us with open arms.”
Duysen is no stranger to the Grand Island retail community as he has been an active participant for 20 years.
“I have always been an avid hunter and outdoorsman,” he said. “When this opportunity came along to pursue my passion, I jumped on it.”
What makes the store stand out is that it specializes in hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking and other outdoor equipment and gear.
“We tailor ourselves to the outdoors person,” Duysen said.
He said Sportsman’s Warehouse’s philosophy is to provide great customer service, great knowledge about the equipment and gear they sell, “so our customers can go out and have a great experience and a great memory.”
A good crowd was present for the grand opening ceremonies on Thursday. As part of the grand opening celebration, there was a free shooting trailer and a vendor village with Vortex, Hornady, Christensen Arms and more.
Since 1986, Sportsman’s Warehouse has been providing outdoor enthusiasts with quality merchandise in a friendly, low-key shopping environment.
Duysen said Sportsman’s Warehouse is committed to being good stewards of the outdoors and wildlife habitats. It supports the communities it serves by donating to local causes and partnering with wildlife and conservation groups.
There are nearly 120 Sportsman’s Warehouse stores across the country. The Grand Island store is the first Sportsman’s Warehouse in Nebraska.
“The reason they chose Grand Island is its location and there are a lot of people here who like to hunt and fish and camp,” Duysen said.
He said Grand Island is centrally located and hopes to draw customers from across the state, along with neighboring states, such as Kansas and South Dakota.
Along with selling outdoor equipment, gear and accessories, they also offer a number of services, such as working on bows and rifles to provide the customer with the best outdoor experience possible. Along with partnering with local outdoor groups, Sportsman’s Warehouse also offers special events, classes, seminars and expert presentations. The store also has an indoor archery range.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit the company’s website at www.sportsmans.com.