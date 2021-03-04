Sportsman’s Warehouse to open in Grand Island

Sportsman’s Warehouse, a national sporting goods retailer, will be opening a store in Grand Island this summer. It will be opening at the former location of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market at 3535 W. 13th St.
Fresh Thyme closed in late 2019. The property is located at the former Kmart store. The property was developed by Ray O’Connor and subdivided into a number of new businesses, including Planet Fitness and HomeGoods.
“Unfortunately, Fresh Thyme elected, as part of their restructuring efforts, to close their Grand Island store,” said Tim Lowell of The Staenberg Group, which is a national real estate development firm based in the St. Louis, Mo. area.
“The good news is that Grand Island is still a great market,” Lowell said. “Sportsman’s Warehouse has been trying to get into the market for a long period of time. This was their opportunity.”
He said the space is currently under construction. The company is looking to open in late July or early August.
Lowell said Bass Pro is under contract to acquire Sportsman’s Warehouse. Bass Pro purchased Nebraska’s Cabela’s in 2016.
With Sportsman’s Warehouse, he said, Bass Pro will have the ability to have stores in smaller markets that would not be served by large Bass Pro or Cabela’s stores.
“The good news is that they have seen that there is a market here in Grand Island and there is a need for their product,” Lowell said.
Sportsman’s Warehouse is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. Its products include firearms, hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating, ATV accessories, optics, electronics, knives, footwear, hunting and outdoor apparel.
Lowell said Sportsman’s Warehouse has 95 stores across the country.
He said they will convert the former Fresh Thyme facade to conform with their store’s appearance. The building has 29,620 square feet.
“It is the right size for a market like Grand Island,” Lowell said.
Lowell’s company has worked with O’Connor on other properties he owns in Grand Island. It helped bring Dick’s Sporting Goods and Burlington to the community.
He said his company continues to recruit new businesses for Grand Island, but the COVID-19 pandemic has been a setback in those recruiting efforts, especially for the smaller national businesses.
“I think in the next year, you will see some of those spaces fill up,” Lowell said.