Sportsman’s Warehouse to open in Grand Island

Sportsman’s Warehouse, a national sporting goods retailer, will be opening a store in Grand Island this summer. It will be opening at the former location of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market at 3535 W. 13th St.

Fresh Thyme closed in late 2019. The property is located at the former Kmart store. The property was developed by Ray O’Connor and subdivided into a number of new businesses, including Planet Fitness and HomeGoods.

“Unfortunately, Fresh Thyme elected, as part of their restructuring efforts, to close their Grand Island store,” said Tim Lowell of The Staenberg Group, which is a national real estate development firm based in the St. Louis, Mo. area.

“The good news is that Grand Island is still a great market,” Lowell said. “Sportsman’s Warehouse has been trying to get into the market for a long period of time. This was their opportunity.”

He said the space is currently under construction. The company is looking to open in late July or early August.

Lowell said Bass Pro is under contract to acquire Sportsman’s Warehouse. Bass Pro purchased Nebraska’s Cabela’s in 2016.