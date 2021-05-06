Spring cleaning: Keeping the fairgrounds looking good

With the Nebraska State Fair still more than three months away, staff members are sprucing up the fairgrounds to make the little things look better.
Workers have repaired and repainted all of the tie rails that are used throughout the complex.
Tie rails are the panels where beef and dairy cattle are stalled. The animals are tied to the rails. The fair owns more than 1,000 of them.
“After 10 years of wear and use, they were soiled and they were, in some cases, not as attractive as they should be,” said State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg.
The panels, which are portable, are made of wood, metal and concrete. The concrete bases are often referred to as rock bottoms.
“The wood has been stained and sealed, and the metal components have been painted and cleaned up,” Ogg said.
Many of the tie rails are used in the Tom Dinsdale Auto Cattle Barn, but they’re utilized throughout the fairgrounds. Their arrangement depends on whatever events the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, Fonner Park or the State Fair are hosting.
Painting is also being done in the show ring of Five Points Bank Arena.
Ogg compares the work to fixing up your home. Once the work is done, “it just really sticks out how good it looks and reminds you, I guess, of how poorly it looked before.”
Some of the wooden boards had cracked or were splitting. “Prior to staining and sealing, we went through and made sure those were all in good shape,” Ogg said.
In some ways, it’s a modest maintenance activity, Ogg said. But it will hopefully have a “positive impact on our guests.”
Such improvements help with the first impression of guests and “certainly a first impression for exhibitors,” Ogg said.
“It’s a maintenance item that we just observed and needed to be done. Certainly some of our exhibitors have said that, ‘Gosh, it’s about time to get some paint on these.’” As fair manager, Ogg said, “I totally agree.”
In addition, a sidewalk will be installed this summer near Gates 3 and 4, along Stolley Park Road.
It will benefit many spectators “and certainly hundreds of exhibitors” who park in the southwest lot and walk to Gate 2, Ogg said.