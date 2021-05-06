Spring cleaning: Keeping the fairgrounds looking good

With the Nebraska State Fair still more than three months away, staff members are sprucing up the fairgrounds to make the little things look better.

Workers have repaired and repainted all of the tie rails that are used throughout the complex.

Tie rails are the panels where beef and dairy cattle are stalled. The animals are tied to the rails. The fair owns more than 1,000 of them.

“After 10 years of wear and use, they were soiled and they were, in some cases, not as attractive as they should be,” said State Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg.

The panels, which are portable, are made of wood, metal and concrete. The concrete bases are often referred to as rock bottoms.

“The wood has been stained and sealed, and the metal components have been painted and cleaned up,” Ogg said.

Many of the tie rails are used in the Tom Dinsdale Auto Cattle Barn, but they’re utilized throughout the fairgrounds. Their arrangement depends on whatever events the Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, Fonner Park or the State Fair are hosting.

Painting is also being done in the show ring of Five Points Bank Arena.