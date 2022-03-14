Spring grant cycle now open for the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation 2022 spring grant cycle is now open. Applicants will have the opportunity to apply through 4 p.m. May 2.

GGICF is offering the Greater Impact Grant, the Harold R. Dunlap Grant, and the STOP Trafficking on the Plains grant in this grant cycle.

GGICF’s grant program gives organizations an opportunity to receive funding for unmet charitable needs and/or unique programs designed to address essential or emerging needs in the Grand Island area.

“Hall County is fortunate to have a multitude of strong nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to fulfill their missions, all of which strengthen and enrich our community,” said GGICF Program Officer Kendra Lutz.

GGICF holds both named funds and designated grantmaking funds that were established to support the following areas: arts and culture, basic needs, children and youth, community enrichment, community health, and education.

GGICF also holds the Harold R. Dunlap Fund, which supports charitable organizations and projects in the Cairo area, and the STOP Trafficking on the Plains grant, designed to address unmet charitable needs and unique program opportunities that create and educate and assist with solutions to eliminate trafficking. The STOP Fund serves the greater Grand Island area; Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Adam counties are eligible, with preference given to Hall County.

For more information on eligibility requirements and to access the grant application, visit the grants tab on www.gicf.org.