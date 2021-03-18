Spring into quilts this weekend at Stuhr Museum

Produced by UNK junior Ryan Range, a multimedia major and film studies minor, “When The World Closed” focuses on the historic World Theatre and the community effort that helped the local landmark navigate a difficult year during the COVID-19 pandemic. UNK sophomore Cassie Brown, a journalism and music double major, created an original score for the 13-minute documentary.

“When The World Closed” premiered last weekend at the 2021 Omaha Film Festival, where it received honorable mention recognition in the “Nebraska shorts” category.

The documentary will be preceded by a collection of short films produced by UNK students Owen Bridges, Mitchell Lierman, Britney Manuel and Grace McDonald.

NET to air ‘Nebraska: The Great American Water Machine’

LINCOLN — Water is part of Nebraska’s story and the new NET Connects program “Nebraska: The Great American Water Machine,” explores water’s role as the lifeblood of our state. It airs at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25, on NET World or watch it online at netNebraska.org/watermachine.