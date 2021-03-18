Spring promises new beginnings

For a few days over these last several weeks, it has truly felt like spring. Showers of rain instead of torrents of snow, chirping birds instead of chilled silence and warm breezes instead of bitter cold winds are all signs that spring is here. The scent of it surrounds us, something warm and earthy. It’s beginning to feel like a fresh new beginning.
When we step outside, we can feel it and hear it. We can see it in the world renewing itself, the vibrant green replacing the dull brown. The world around us is changing, turning and becoming something very different. And so are we.
With the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and many parts of our lives returning to normal, it seems that we are experiencing a fresh new beginning. It has been nearly a year since we were put in lockdown and our lives began to change, a part of our life that is hopefully in the past. Now, with the fresh rejuvenation of spring, we are experiencing a new change, a positive change. It is something hopeful, promising warmth and sunshine.
Although we know that not all changes are for the best, this change feels different. It feels like it can bring something better for us. This past year has been difficult in a variety of ways to different people. The struggles and problems we have faced are different from what we have known before, but we have come out stronger and more resilient.
The trials of the past have prepared us for the future.
This time, we are faced with a future brighter and more promising than ever before. We may still be facing some challenges and struggles, but they do not mar the hopefulness of spring, nor do they strip the brightness of the season. Those problems are a part of our life, but they do not compose the entirety of our lives.
In order for us to have a beginning, we have to have a definite end, cutting ties to the past. We don’t carry the winter with us, but, instead, we leave it behind. There will be a time in our lives where we will revisit this season, but, for now, we don’t have to look backward or forward because we are in the right season of our life.
Although masks and lockdowns are not a distant memory yet, if we continue to do our civic duty, there will be a time when this season of our life is just a memory, a piece of our life that shaped us but not something we carry into the future. The weight of the past is heavy, but this season of our life is light and promising.
Winter has its merits, but we are ready for spring, for this new beginning and for this fresh rejuvenation that is promised to us every year. Annually, nature puts on a show, morphing before our very eyes into a new season of our life. Now, we should do the same. It is time to transition into the next season of our lives and to openly embrace it.
The past is meant to be remembered, not to be lived over and over as we worry about the days far gone. The future is meant to be looked at with positivity because it promises something new and challenging, not a daunting task but a hopeful moment.
As much as we should appreciate our past and future, we should appreciate the present to our fullest abilities. It is the time for us to become something, whatever we choose to believe that we can be. It is the time for us to turn the clocks, set them to the present day and start there.
The future will come, the past will follow and the present will always stay with us. Begin again, for every moment is a chance to rejuvenate our lives, to revive who we can be and remember what we are.
Let this beginning be the best one you have ever known.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.