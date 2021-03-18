Spring promises new beginnings

This time, we are faced with a future brighter and more promising than ever before. We may still be facing some challenges and struggles, but they do not mar the hopefulness of spring, nor do they strip the brightness of the season. Those problems are a part of our life, but they do not compose the entirety of our lives.

In order for us to have a beginning, we have to have a definite end, cutting ties to the past. We don’t carry the winter with us, but, instead, we leave it behind. There will be a time in our lives where we will revisit this season, but, for now, we don’t have to look backward or forward because we are in the right season of our life.

Although masks and lockdowns are not a distant memory yet, if we continue to do our civic duty, there will be a time when this season of our life is just a memory, a piece of our life that shaped us but not something we carry into the future. The weight of the past is heavy, but this season of our life is light and promising.

Winter has its merits, but we are ready for spring, for this new beginning and for this fresh rejuvenation that is promised to us every year. Annually, nature puts on a show, morphing before our very eyes into a new season of our life. Now, we should do the same. It is time to transition into the next season of our lives and to openly embrace it.