Sprinkler breaks at multiple Grand Island homes reveal temporary emergency housing void

Plunging, persisting temperatures coupled with gusty winds Christmas weekend revealed a temporary emergency housing void in Grand Island.

Among the 17 fire sprinkler bursts the Grand Island Fire Department responded to Christmas weekend were multi-unit residential buildings and elder care facilities, meaning some people had to temporarily find shelter. Salvation Army also experienced water damage.

“Each year, we have maybe one or two systems break, but not normally this many at any given time,” said Fire Chief Cory Schmidt.

Some sought shelter at Hope Harbor.

“It was definitely an unprecedented situation over Christmas for us,” said Liz Mayfield, executive director of Hope Harbor, a Grand Island homeless shelter. “It was probably the worst I've ever seen it during my time at Harbor as far as availability.”

Schmidt said temporary emergency housing needs typically depend on how widespread damage is.

“Hopefully, it only impacts a small area which could be one apartment,” he said. “If that leak impacts the fuse panel or something like that, obviously we're going to shut down power to the building.”

Karen Rathke, president of Heartland United Way, said that other times it’s a matter of physical damage making one or more units unlivable.

At Riverbend Apartments (104 Lakeview Circle) a unit’s ceiling caved in, forcing the resident out of their home, Rathke said. The vacant room next door, where the resident likely would have been temporarily relocated to, was also damaged.

The crisis was amplified by emergency housing in Hastings having to turn some people away because of their own water damage. Some of those displaced in Hastings had come to Grand Island.

“All of a sudden, we had issues with people not having a safe, warm place to go in the middle of the night,” Rathke said.

It left the fire department asking themselves how to find a shelter for people in the middle of the night when in crisis mode, Schmidt said.

That’s not necessarily the job of the fire department,” Mayfield pointed out. “I really admire the fact that they're willing to kind of go that extra mile.”

American Red Cross services, in this situation, were unavailable, the fire department found.

The organization primarily handles large-scale disasters and does not offer temporary relocation services for events like these, explained Rachelle Lipker, director of the Red Cross’s western and central region.

“Our disaster team can help work the owner of the building, maybe if they need cots or blankets, things like that,” she said. “We feel like usually there's insurance coverage for things like (this), especially if they're renting. The landlord can assist with that.”

The scenario brought to the forefront the affordable housing shortage in Grand Island, Mayfield said.

“Situations like this, as heartbreaking as they are, definitely highlight the need." It was “an intense weekend,” she noted.

Organizations like Heartland United Way, GIFD and the Grand Island Police Department collaborated to find options, Schmidt said.

“(Heartland United Way) stepped up and said they would help,” he said. “They were working on some agreements everyone could sign (to help if someone who) would need this service.”

Local hotels became temporary housing resources, thanks to additional partnerships and financial contributions.

“All of those pieces together in this unprecedented cold spell,” Rathke said.

Schmidt, Mayfield and Rathke each expressed gratitude for the community’s partnerships during crises.

“Being able to collaborate and brainstorm about possibilities was really, really helpful,” Mayfield said.

Still, she added, what was forged because of Christmas weekend 2022 is only a temporary solution.

“It definitely, in this sense, was a band-aid.”

“I think it's a really good reminder, especially for a lot of people who maybe don't understand poverty, how a situation like that can very quickly lead to homelessness,” Mayfield said. “It's a huge, huge issue.”