St. Francis cardiovascular rehab program certified

The cardiovascular rehabilitation program at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island has been certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
Cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems, such as heart attacks and coronary artery bypass graft surgery, and pulmonary problems, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory symptoms, recover faster and live healthier. Both programs include exercise, education, counseling and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, the rehabilitation program at St. Francis participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies.
In 2018, AACVPR moved to an outcomes-based process with performance measurements that represent more meaningful outcomes. Therefore, AACVPR-certified programs are leaders in the cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation field because they offer the most advanced practices available and have proven track records of high-quality patient care. AACVPR certification is valid for three years.
