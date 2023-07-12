CHI Health St. Francis Foundation has awarded $78,000 to nine local fire and rescue departments and Project Pediatric Comfort Carts. The majority of the grant funding was made possible by the Foundation’s annual premier fundraiser – Ticket to Win.

First responders received grants totaling $38,000 for the purchase of emergency lifesaving equipment and/or training expenses. Recipients include:

● Alda Volunteer Fire Department, $4,500 (Jaws of Life)

● Aurora Volunteer Fire Department, $4,500 (Personal Protective Turnout Gear)

● Cairo Quick Response Team, $4,000 (Leveling Up EMS Training)

● Dannebrog Volunteer Fire & Rescue, $4,500 (Alternative PPE for EMS & Fire)

● Grand Island Fire Department, $4,500 (Water Rescue Project)

● Giltner Rural Fire Department, $5,000 (Jaws of Life)

● St. Libory EMS, $2,000 (Extrication Protective Gear)

● St. Libory Fire & Rescue, $4,500 (Extrication Equipment)

● Wood River Fire & Rescue, $4,500 (P25 Radios, Mobile & Portable)

Project Pediatric Comfort Carts at St. Francis received a $40,000 grant. The carts will feature various interactive devices used to distract young patients during an Emergency Room visit allowing medical personnel to provide treatment more effectively.

Since 2017, the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation has awarded more than $248,000 to local fire and rescue departments for emergency lifesaving equipment and training expenses. Emergency first responders in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties are eligible to apply for Ticket to Win grant funding.

“Our community is very fortunate to have dedicated first responders whose actions save lives. Making sure these emergency response workers have the equipment and training they need to do their jobs and serve our communities is one of the ways we give back,” says Foundation Director Melissa Griffith.

To learn more about the Ticket to Win fundraiser and grant opportunities offered to local fire and rescue departments, contact the foundation at 308-398-5400.