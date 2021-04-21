St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win kicking off fourth year

CHI Health St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win fundraising raffle returns for a fourth year with a ticket sales kickoff event at 9 a.m. Thursday in Conference Room 2 at the hospital.
The public is welcome to this free event. Masking and social-distancing policies will be followed.
Proceeds from Ticket to Win, which is the main fundraiser for the foundation, will help provide training and equipment to rural first responders in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties. In addition, proceeds will support individuals affected by human trafficking, sexual and domestic assault through Project Serenity at St. Francis.
Ticket to Win raffle tickets, priced at $100 each, will be available for purchase beginning at the kickoff event. Until June 14, tickets also can be purchased at the hospital in the gift shop, foundation office and main ACC; or from any board member or trustee. After June 14, through the time of drawing on June 16, tickets will be available at the foundation office or at the Ticket to Win event, only.
Prizes for the Ticket to Win raffle include a cash grand prize of $10,000, cash first prize of $5,000, as well as 10 additional $500 Visa gift cards. Winning tickets will be drawn during the Ticket to Win social event at 6:30 p.m. June 16 at the hospital. The public is welcome, but Ticket to Win raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
In addition to the raffle drawing, the free Ticket to Win after-hours social event on June 16 starting at 4:30 p.m., will feature appetizers, a live auction and drawings for several must-be-present-to-win door prizes, including four $250 cash cards for attendees and five $100 gift cards for emergency first responders.
“Over the last few years our foundation efforts and fundraising events have been more immediately impactful and targeted to specific needs in our local area communities. Certainly our efforts are timely this year as so many are still reeling from the challenges COVID-19 placed upon our first responders and community at-large,” said Melissa Griffith, St. Francis Foundation director.
“This year we are blessed and so thankful for our generous community partner, McCarthy Building Company, who is underwriting the cash Grand and First prizes for the Ticket to Win raffle. In addition to McCarthy, so many other individuals and businesses have stepped up with their sponsorship and program support — once again, answering the call to lift others and assist in making our communities a better, safer place to live.”
For more information about Ticket to Win, contact St. Francis Foundation at 308-398-5400.