St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win kicking off fourth year

CHI Health St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win fundraising raffle returns for a fourth year with a ticket sales kickoff event at 9 a.m. Thursday in Conference Room 2 at the hospital.

The public is welcome to this free event. Masking and social-distancing policies will be followed.

Proceeds from Ticket to Win, which is the main fundraiser for the foundation, will help provide training and equipment to rural first responders in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties. In addition, proceeds will support individuals affected by human trafficking, sexual and domestic assault through Project Serenity at St. Francis.

Ticket to Win raffle tickets, priced at $100 each, will be available for purchase beginning at the kickoff event. Until June 14, tickets also can be purchased at the hospital in the gift shop, foundation office and main ACC; or from any board member or trustee. After June 14, through the time of drawing on June 16, tickets will be available at the foundation office or at the Ticket to Win event, only.