St. Francis Foundation Ticket to Win event planned for Wednesday

The winning tickets for CHI Health St. Francis Foundation’s Ticket to Win fundraising raffle will be drawn Wednesday at the hospital, 2620 W Faidley Ave.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the free social event. The Ticket to Win raffle prize drawings will take place at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited. Raffle ticket purchase is not required. Mask usage and social distancing will be practiced.
The event will feature heavy appetizers, a live auction and additional drawings for door prizes, no purchase necessary, including four $250 cash cards and five $100 gift cards for emergency first responders.
Live auction packages include:
-- Four Dan + Shay club level concert tickets with parking pass and $200 cash card.
-- Four tickets to a Husker football game, plus a Nebraska Heisman winners autographed football.
-- Two tickets to a Husker volleyball game, John Cook autographed volleyball, and limited-edition print.
-- Husker basketball game for eight in corporate suite, plus Fred Hoiberg autographed basketball.
-- Four tickets to a Husker baseball game, plus two Will Bolt autographed baseballs.
-- Green Mountain smoker grill with ribeye steak bundle and $250 landscape gift certificate.
“We love the cliffhanger moment when names of Ticket to Win raffle winners are announced! But, we never lose sight of the larger picture created by every donor who has ever contributed to the success of Ticket to Win and St. Francis Foundation in one way or another through the years,” said Foundation Director Melissa Griffith.
“These individuals and businesses are the backbone supporting the Foundation’s mission and our work in the community. Whether it’s a raffle ticket purchased, an event sponsor supporting, a bid placed during the live auction, community members attending just to experience the Ticket to Win festivity, it all adds up to make local communities safer, our families and neighbors healthier, and central Nebraska stronger.”
Ticket to Win raffle tickets, priced at $100 each, can be purchased at St. Francis Foundation office, 2620 W. Faidley Ave., Entrance B, until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 4:30 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at the event.
Each raffle ticket purchaser will be entered to win a cash grand prize of $10,000, a cash first prize of $5,000, as well as one of 10 $500 VISA cash cards.
Ticket to Win raffle ticket holders are not required to be present to win, however, door prize winners must be present at time of drawing to collect their prize.
Half of the proceeds from the Ticket to Win raffle and live auction will be granted to provide training and equipment to EMTs/first responders in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties. The remaining funds will be directed to Project Serenity to support those affected by human trafficking, sexual and domestic violence.
Project Serenity, solely funded by St. Francis Foundation through donor and private gifts, allows for the creation of a secure and private consultation/exam suite located away from the Emergency Department traffic with the purpose of promoting victim dignity, and enhancing forensic outcomes and comprehensive compassionate care.
“Ticket to Win, like so many important fundraisers, couldn’t take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns,” Griffith said.
“We’re ecstatic to be back on track with Ticket to Win 2021 because we know how impactful the grants are for our first responders. Now more than ever, departments face budget shortfalls and resources are stretched thin following this long period of unprecedented demand.
“We see a natural tie between our Ticket to Win funding focuses this year. Emergency personnel often play key roles in these cases and align well with the Foundation’s focus of promoting dignity and safety for individuals impacted by sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence through Project Serenity. We simply cannot express enough gratitude for the human kindness displayed by these dedicated, hard-working men and women.”
For more information about Ticket to Win, contact the St. Francis Foundation at 308-398-5400.