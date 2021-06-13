St. Francis Foundation Ticket to Win event planned for Wednesday

“We love the cliffhanger moment when names of Ticket to Win raffle winners are announced! But, we never lose sight of the larger picture created by every donor who has ever contributed to the success of Ticket to Win and St. Francis Foundation in one way or another through the years,” said Foundation Director Melissa Griffith.

“These individuals and businesses are the backbone supporting the Foundation’s mission and our work in the community. Whether it’s a raffle ticket purchased, an event sponsor supporting, a bid placed during the live auction, community members attending just to experience the Ticket to Win festivity, it all adds up to make local communities safer, our families and neighbors healthier, and central Nebraska stronger.”

Ticket to Win raffle tickets, priced at $100 each, can be purchased at St. Francis Foundation office, 2620 W. Faidley Ave., Entrance B, until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 4:30 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. at the event.

Each raffle ticket purchaser will be entered to win a cash grand prize of $10,000, a cash first prize of $5,000, as well as one of 10 $500 VISA cash cards.

Ticket to Win raffle ticket holders are not required to be present to win, however, door prize winners must be present at time of drawing to collect their prize.