St. Francis grant funding now available to local first responders, EMT departments

CHI Health St. Francis Foundation is offering grant funding to area first responder/EMT departments for the acquisition of lifesaving equipment and personnel training.
Half of the total proceeds from the foundation’s 2021 Ticket to Win fundraiser will be granted to support non-budgeted needs of first responder/EMT departments in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties.
The remaining half is designated to the foundation’s Project Serenity fund established to support victims of sexual assault, human trafficking and partner violence.
Since 2017, the St. Francis Foundation has granted nearly $150,000 to area first responders/EMT departments. These grants have benefited emergency response personnel in Alda, Aurora, Cairo, Central City, Dannebrog, Doniphan, Giltner, Grand Island Rural, Greeley, Hamilton County, Hampton, Marquette, Palmer, Platte Valley Mutual and Wood River.
First responder/EMT departments interested in applying for Ticket to Win financial assistance should complete and submit a grant request prior to June 20. For more information and to request a grant application, contact the St. Francis Foundation at 308-398-5422 or dkellogg@sfmc-gi.org.
Ticket to Win raffle tickets, priced at $100 each, are available for purchase until June 14 at St. Francis in the gift shop; the Foundation office and main ACC; or from any board member or trustee. After that date, raffle tickets will be available for purchase only at the foundation office and at the Ticket to Win social event until time of drawing.
The 2021 drawing includes a cash grand prize of $10,000, cash first prize of $5,000, as well as 10 additional $500 VISA gift cards, and will take place during a social event at 6:30 p.m. June 16 at the hospital. Raffle ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Due to COVID-10 constraints, Ticket to Win was not held during the 2020 calendar year.
Project Serenity provides adult victims of sexual assault, human trafficking and partner violence an exclusive, safe place to receive comprehensive care, as well as evidence collection from the St. Francis forensic nurse examiner team. Funds contributed to Project Serenity are designated for the creation of a private, restricted access consultation/exam room equipped with private entrance, private shower, and forensic camera equipment specifically designed to promote victim dignity and privacy.