St. Francis grant funding now available to local first responders, EMT departments

CHI Health St. Francis Foundation is offering grant funding to area first responder/EMT departments for the acquisition of lifesaving equipment and personnel training.

Half of the total proceeds from the foundation’s 2021 Ticket to Win fundraiser will be granted to support non-budgeted needs of first responder/EMT departments in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Merrick and Greeley counties.

The remaining half is designated to the foundation’s Project Serenity fund established to support victims of sexual assault, human trafficking and partner violence.

Since 2017, the St. Francis Foundation has granted nearly $150,000 to area first responders/EMT departments. These grants have benefited emergency response personnel in Alda, Aurora, Cairo, Central City, Dannebrog, Doniphan, Giltner, Grand Island Rural, Greeley, Hamilton County, Hampton, Marquette, Palmer, Platte Valley Mutual and Wood River.

First responder/EMT departments interested in applying for Ticket to Win financial assistance should complete and submit a grant request prior to June 20. For more information and to request a grant application, contact the St. Francis Foundation at 308-398-5422 or dkellogg@sfmc-gi.org.