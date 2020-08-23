St. Francis medical personnel trying several virus treatments

COVID-19 patients at CHI Health St. Francis have been treated with steroids, remdesivir and convalescent plasma, according to Dr. Nikhil Jagan.

The treatments have evolved over time, as is always the case “with evidence-based medicine,” said Jagan, who is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at the Grand Island hospital.

At this point, St. Francis is using a steroid, dexamethasone, on patients who need oxygen.

At least for now, the hospital also is using remdesivir with patients who need oxygen. That is based on the availability of testing and “the speed at which we get results,” he said. Remdesivir has been used by the hospital for a month or two.

The hospital also has been getting consent from patients to use convalescent plasma. Those patients are either highly suspected of being COVID-19 positive or have tested positive for it, Jagan said.

If the patient consents and the appropriate plasma is available, “then we administer it,” he said. The plasma comes from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

People using a reasonable amount of oxygen, and who are stable otherwise, also are being encouraged to sleep only on their stomach and chest.