St. Francis medical personnel trying several virus treatments

COVID-19 patients at CHI Health St. Francis have been treated with steroids, remdesivir and convalescent plasma, according to Dr. Nikhil Jagan.
The treatments have evolved over time, as is always the case “with evidence-based medicine,” said Jagan, who is a pulmonary and critical care doctor at the Grand Island hospital.
At this point, St. Francis is using a steroid, dexamethasone, on patients who need oxygen.
At least for now, the hospital also is using remdesivir with patients who need oxygen. That is based on the availability of testing and “the speed at which we get results,” he said. Remdesivir has been used by the hospital for a month or two.
The hospital also has been getting consent from patients to use convalescent plasma. Those patients are either highly suspected of being COVID-19 positive or have tested positive for it, Jagan said.
If the patient consents and the appropriate plasma is available, “then we administer it,” he said. The plasma comes from people who have recovered from COVID-19.
People using a reasonable amount of oxygen, and who are stable otherwise, also are being encouraged to sleep only on their stomach and chest.
They’re advised to remain that way as long as they’re able to tolerate it. Jagan recommends they do it for one- to two-hour stretches at least four to five times a day, and for as long as they can handle it overnight.
The patients receive assistance from nurses and respiratory therapists.
The effectiveness of a medication depends on the individual circumstance, Jagan said.
It’s not yet certain if one particular treatment is effective, or if it has been a combination of medications. It’s still early to try to specify if something “has been standing out particularly,” he said.
St. Francis used hydroxychloroquine initially. But again, with evidence-based medicine, “things change, and it’s always a moving piece going forward,” Jagan said
Some patients have had issues with arrhythmia.
“So we did use it initially, and at this point in time we’re kind of again, waiting for data and evidence to come through,” he said.
CHI Health has not had any problem obtaining the therapeutic products, Jagan said.