St. Francis neurologist hosts epilepsy/seizure education event

CHI Health Clinic Neurology (St. Francis) will hosting a free educational event for the community at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.

“Understanding Epilepsy and Seizures with Neurologist Dr. Adeolu Morawo,” explores the brain disorder including prevention, management and seizure first-aid.

Dr. Morawo recently joined the medical staff at St. Francis. He completed an internal medicine residency at Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria, a master’s in neuroscience at Yale University, New Haven, Conn., and a neurology residency at Penn State Health Medical Center, Hershey, Pa. Dr. Morawo also completed a stroke fellowship at University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, Md/. and a neurocritical care post-doctoral fellowship at Yale New Haven Hospital.

This presentation is free to the community. Pre-registration is not required. Masking and social-distancing is encouraged. For more information, CHI Health Neurology (St. Francis) at 308-398-8900.

CHI Health offering reduced-price mammogram vouchers during October

CHI Health Good Samaritan and CHI Health St. Francis will be offering reduced-rate mammogram vouchers during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Vouchers priced at $99 redeemable for a 2D mammogram and $149 redeemable for a 3D mammogram can be purchased through Oct. 31 by visiting mdsave.com/mammo. Most insurance providers, as well as Medicare, cover annual mammograms for women over 40.

Screening mammograms appointments do not need to be scheduled within the month of October, but the vouchers must be used within six months of the date of purchase. Payment will be refunded for unused vouchers.

To schedule a screening mammogram, call Good Samaritan at 308-865-7567 or St. Francis at 308-398-5588. Vouchers must be presented at the appointment.

A doctor’s referral is not required for screening mammograms where no signs or symptoms of disease are present. If a new lump or mass has been detected, or other early warning signs of breast cancer are noticed, contact your doctor immediately.