St. Francis offering free child safety seat check

CHI Health St. Francis is hosting a free Child Safety Seat Check from 2 to 4 p.m. today (Saturday) at the hospital’s southwest Parking Lot B near the entrance to the Women’s Imaging Center.

The St. Francis team of certified child passenger safety technicians and other trained volunteers will inspect each safety seat to make sure it fits the child properly, is correctly secured, and is in the safest possible location in the vehicle. Children must be present. A limited number of seats will be available for purchase, if needed.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children from birth to age 13. Correctly used child safety seats can reduce that risk by as much as 71%. However, three out of four car seats are not used or installed correctly.