 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Francis offering free child safety seat check
0 comments

St. Francis offering free child safety seat check

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHI Health St. Francis is hosting a free Child Safety Seat Check from 2 to 4 p.m. today (Saturday) at the hospital’s southwest Parking Lot B near the entrance to the Women’s Imaging Center.

The St. Francis team of certified child passenger safety technicians and other trained volunteers will inspect each safety seat to make sure it fits the child properly, is correctly secured, and is in the safest possible location in the vehicle. Children must be present. A limited number of seats will be available for purchase, if needed.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children from birth to age 13. Correctly used child safety seats can reduce that risk by as much as 71%. However, three out of four car seats are not used or installed correctly.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts