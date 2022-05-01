St. Francis opens Serenity Suite private space for victims of sexual assault

A new area at CHI Health St. Francis is designed to provide serenity to victims of sexual assault.

The special three-room area, called the Serenity Suite, is dedicated to the medical treatment and forensic examination of violence survivors.

The suite, which opened Friday, is a $300,000 project funded by the St. Francis Foundation.

CHI St. Francis says the area provides a safe and private space to care for sexual assault, human trafficking and intimate partner violence patients so recovery can begin. Located near the hospital’s emergency room, the self-contained space was designed to reduce further trauma and promote patient dignity.

Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis, says the hospital wanted to create a space that would give sexual assault victims privacy. It provides a place for counseling and forensic examinations to take place and for evidence to be collected, if necessary.

Most of all, it’s a “private setting where they can get the compassionate care that they need from their caregivers,” Hannon said.

St. Francis employees saw a similar facility at a CHI hospital in Omaha, Hannon said. St. Francis nurses who have special training in sexual assault treatment asked for a facility at the Grand Island hospital.

The request was made to the St. Francis Foundation, which “very quickly said yes,” Hannon said. The Foundation funded the renovation as a gift to the hospital and as “a gift to our community, essentially,” Hannon said.

Hannon noted that central Nebraska is an area of human trafficking. But the Serenity Suite is meant to bring comfort to all victims of sexual assault.

The hospital points out that the Serenity Suite has a restricted access entrance, which provides privacy and increased safety for the patient as well as forensic nurses and other violence response professionals.

The Serenity Suite also features a “soft-scape consultation room designed with comfort in mind for the patient when meeting with community advocates, law enforcement and medical professionals,” says a news release.

The medical treatment and forensic examination room is stocked with all the necessary equipment for specialized treatment and evidence collection, the release says. The patient can remain in the same suite until dismissal.

The area includes a private restroom and shower stocked with personal hygiene supplies and clothing.

Another feature is an advanced forensic camera. Funded by the foundation and St. Francis Auxiliary, this single-operator camera uses a filtration source to immediately identify bruising and injuries, the news release says. It helps to reduce potential retraumatization by eliminating the need for additional photos and evidence collection at a later date.

“Crisis intervention, building awareness and decreasing violence is vital for the health of our community,” Kiley Grzywa, vice president of Patient Care Services, says in a statement. “From our forensic nurses to our generous donors, we are all passionate that survivors of violence are protected and receive sensitive, timely and expert care so the healing process can begin.”

The Serenity Suite opened during April, which was National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. It was blessed at a ceremony on Friday.

The Forensic Nurse Examiner program at CHI St. Francis “seeks to reduce the physical and psychological trauma of sexual assault, human trafficking and domestic violence victims through sensitive and timely medical examinations performed by specially trained nurse examiners and through the collaboration of the interdisciplinary community response teams,” says the St. Francis news release.

CHI Health forensic nurse examiners are available to provide services at all CHI Health emergency departments. There is a dedicated FNE room at seven CHI Health emergency departments across the state.

