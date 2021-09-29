St. Francis School of Nursing grads — friends for more than 50 years

The bonds continue to be strong for a group of women who’ve known each other since the fall of 1967.
The women graduated in 1970 from the St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island. They are all retired registered nurses, between the ages of 71 and 75.
Until 2014, the group got together every five years. Since then, their gatherings have been every year. Because of COVID-19, their last reunion was in 2019. Even though the math doesn’t work out, they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary this week at Grand Island.
They’ve formed a tight bond, and have a high opinion of each other.
“They are probably the most caring people I’ve ever met,” said Marilyn (Meyer) Mohanna, who lives at Santa Fe, N.M.
The women are also loyal friends, Mohanna said. They’re almost family, “sometimes closer than family,”
The classmates support each other.
When one woman was dying, a classmate stayed with her in her final days. After Katy DeCoudres’ mother had a cardiac event, she asked a classmate, Jane (Hohnstein) Hutfles, to spend an afternoon and evening with her mother until DeCoudres could get to Omaha.
The women feel safe with each other, said Mohanna, a Silver Creek native.
“I am the most myself when I’m with them,” said DeCoudres, who lives at Castaic, Calif.
Twenty-three people, 22 of them women, received their nursing diplomas in 1970.
Thirteen of the women are gathering this week. Three of the women have passed away.
“Every year I just look forward to it,” said Gloria (Knutson) Heaney, who came in from Roseville, Calif.
“They’re a great group of people,” said Maxine Scott of Ozark, Mo. The Hay Springs native is proud to know them and call them friends.
The women attended the nursing school for three years. The first year was at Duchesne in Omaha, which was then a college. The last two years were at St. Francis in Grand Island.
The St. Francis School of Nursing closed in 1980.
The building that served as the dormitory and school is now The Francis Villa, at 1405 W. Koenig St.
“We have a lot of stories to tell,” said Hutfles, who grew up at Giltner and Hastings. She now lives at Omaha.
The women do a lot of laughing and remembering different events.
They laugh about “all the things we got caught at, and the things we didn’t get caught at,” said Carol Adams, a Grand Island native who lives at Vancouver, Wash.
Eight of the women are staying overnight in a local airbnb.
On Monday, they stayed up telling stories until 10 p.m.
Back when they were students, one woman said, they were just getting started at 10 p.m.
They were a musical bunch. They’d perform guitar Masses in the chapel at the hospital. Sometimes, they would sing in bars.
“We were kind of known as the singing class,” said Marian Spanjers, who lives at Audubon, Minn.
In 2018, visiting a small church in Estes Park, Colo., the women broke into impromptu song. The acoustics were great in the church, Our Lady of the Mountains.
Spanjers, a Loup City native, even had Mary Ellen Lacy sing at her wedding.
When they were in school, the women would gather together in the lounge at the end of day, often breaking out in song.
But they also worked hard. Every night, they had study hall for two hours in the library.
The women have much in common. Many of them are from farms or small towns, and they wanted to go into health care.
They also took care of each other.
DeCoudres, who graduated from high school at Cheyenne, Wyo., didn’t have any relatives in this area. Kat Otto, Spanjers and other classmates took her home on weekends.
Otto’s dad even hired DeCoudres to work on the farm, even though he didn’t really need her help.
“He paid me $1 an hour to do such things as haul popcorn and weed the soybeans and learn how to hand milk the cows, although that was only extracurricular,” DeCoudres said. “I didn’t have to do that regularly.”
DeCoudres’ father was in the Air Force. He had a squadron secretary who was from Grand Island. She recommended that DeCoudres attend St. Francis because the school trained good nurses.
“And indeed they did,” DeCoudres said.
Otto, a Phillips native, now lives at Grand Island.
In the past, the women have gathered in Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Estes Park, Carlsbad, Calif., Audubon and Omaha. They last gathered in 2019 at Lincoln. This is their second gathering in Grand Island.
They’re talking about taking a cruise together. Some like the idea, and some don’t.
The women are glad they went into nursing.
When she was 5 years old, Spanjers decided she wanted to be a nurse. She was in a hospital at the time and she “just thought the nurses were great.”
Like some of the other women, Spanjers likes working with the elderly.
“They’re so appreciative of everything,” she said.
They all have medical stories to tell. Shirley McDonald of Bellwood, who worked in obstetrics, once delivered a double footling breach — a baby who came out with both feet first.
Nursing, they say, is a great career. But they’re glad they’re not in nursing today, when COVID-19 is making things difficult.
Kathy Rasschaert got a lot of satisfaction from helping people. The David City native now lives at Eden Prairie, Minn.
Heaney, a Gothenburg native, liked working in the operating room. There, she got to work with one patient at a time. Just before a patient went under, she would “whisper something sweet to them.”
Two of the women went to high school together in Clearwater — Lacy, who lives in Sunnyvale, Calif., and Bonnie Sanne, who lives in Columbus.
Also attending the reunion was Beth Clemens of Doniphan.