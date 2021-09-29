St. Francis School of Nursing grads — friends for more than 50 years

Eight of the women are staying overnight in a local airbnb.

On Monday, they stayed up telling stories until 10 p.m.

Back when they were students, one woman said, they were just getting started at 10 p.m.

They were a musical bunch. They’d perform guitar Masses in the chapel at the hospital. Sometimes, they would sing in bars.

“We were kind of known as the singing class,” said Marian Spanjers, who lives at Audubon, Minn.

In 2018, visiting a small church in Estes Park, Colo., the women broke into impromptu song. The acoustics were great in the church, Our Lady of the Mountains.

Spanjers, a Loup City native, even had Mary Ellen Lacy sing at her wedding.

When they were in school, the women would gather together in the lounge at the end of day, often breaking out in song.

But they also worked hard. Every night, they had study hall for two hours in the library.

The women have much in common. Many of them are from farms or small towns, and they wanted to go into health care.

They also took care of each other.