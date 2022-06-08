 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Francis Summer Safety Spectacular, June 11

CHI Health St. Francis building
Independent file

CHI Health St. Francis invites the community to its free Summer Safety Spectacular from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 11, in the hospital’s south parking lot.

The annual event, created to help families enjoy outdoor activities safely this summer, will feature games, refreshments, giveaways and summer safety tips from the experts.

“We are all excited to hit the pool, get back on the lake and enjoy biking. We’ve gathered experts — staff and community partners — to help families have fun while also staying safe this summer,” said Mindy Walters, St. Francis Emergency Department. “St. Francis takes pride in keeping our community healthy…and safe.”

Family-friendly activities at the outdoor safety event will include: water safety tips, boat safety and life jacket tips, bike safety and free bike helmets while supplies last, teddy bear check-up clinic, meet and greet area first responders including the AirCare flight crew, games, inflatables, CHI Health ride-on train for kids, surprise visit from superheroes and much more

Prizes, hot dogs, chips and drinks will also be provided with help from community donors including Dick’s Sporting Goods, MEDS, Nebraska State Fair, Pepsi, Sam’s Club and CHI Healthier Communities & Community Benefit.

