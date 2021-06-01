 Skip to main content
St. Francis to host heart and stroke awareness walk Saturday
St. Francis to host heart and stroke awareness walk Saturday

CHI Health St. Francis will be hosting a Heart and Stroke Awareness Walk from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall County Park, 2447 W. Schimmer Dr.

Participants can log their steps and upload photos virtually, when walking from any location, on the event’s Facebook page.

The community is invited to log as many miles as they can in two hours to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke.

To register, visit give.chihealth.com/SFF-HSW. Cost is $25. Participants will receive a T-shirt.

Donations also are accepted for those who cannot participate in the walk.

All proceeds will benefit cardiology programs at St. Francis to enhance patient care.

