Prior to reopening the doors to its newly renovated Emergency Department, CHI Health St. Francis is hosting a preview event for the community.

The public is invited to an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. During this rare opportunity to explore a hospital ED, tours showcasing the new space will be provided by staff.

Visitors are asked to enter through St. Francis’ main entrance, parking lot A, on the south side of the hospital. Greeters will be directing foot traffic.

“St. Francis is always here when our community needs us most,” said Ed Hannon, president, CHI Health St. Francis. “We are proud of the legacy we’ve built of providing expert and trusted emergency medicine to the region. Now our ER looks like what you’d expect from one of the state’s first designated Pediatric Ready Hospitals and the region’s only Trauma Center and Primary Stroke Center. We’re excited to show it off.”

Construction of the $13 million, 27,000 square foot project began May 18, 2022.

Returning to the north side of the hospital, the enlarged entry point for the newly renovated ED will remain open 24/7 and features a protective canopy. An enhanced waiting area with increased privacy and natural light leads visitors to the new 26-bed emergency room built larger to accommodate advanced technology, additional infection prevention features and added security.

The newly renovated ED also features: private consultation rooms; two quick triage exam rooms; 19 private treatment rooms; a designated resuscitation room; two behavioral health treatment rooms; five isolation treatment rooms with negative pressure capabilities; a large trauma bay that can support several critical patients; a centralized nurse’s station with increased visibility to treatment rooms; and advanced communication technology to assist with specialized care.

“Our staff and providers helped design the new space,” Hannon said. “They thought of everything, from increasing the number of isolation rooms in the wake of the pandemic to adding the canopy to protect patients and visitors from Nebraska weather.”

Built in 1970, the emergency department temporarily relocated to the east side of the hospital during the planned 15-month construction. Utilizing space vacated when the hospital’s new surgery department opened, the temporary ED functioned as a fully-operational 24/7 trauma center.

“While our staff and equipment is leading-edge, our current ER was built for healthcare delivery in the ’70s. Our new space prioritizes patient privacy and security, it’s larger to accommodate today’s growing technology, and has additional pandemic isolation features,” Hannon said. “The new department is designed with patient’s comfort and convenience at the forefront with added efficiency for our providers and staff. It allows us to continue providing the highest quality care found anywhere.”