St. Francis to host Summer Safety Spectacular on Saturday

CHI Health St. Francis will have a free Summer Safety Spectacular from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the hospital’s parking lot near the Regional Cancer Center.
The first-time event, created to help families enjoy outdoor activities safely this summer, will feature games, refreshments, giveaways and summer safety tips from the experts.
“This year especially, everyone is excited to hit the pool, get back on the lake and enjoy biking. Our expert staff and community partners want to help make it a safe summer for everyone. You can have fun and be safe, too,” said Kiley Grzywa, director of the St. Francis Emergency Department. “At St. Francis, it’s not only our mission to keep our community safe and healthy; it’s who we are.”
Family-friendly activities at the outdoor safety event will include:
— Water safety with experienced lifeguards.
— Boat safety and life jacket tips.
— Bike safety.
— Teddy bear checkup clinic.
— Meet-and-greets with area first responders including the AirCare flight crew.
— Games.
— Inflatables.
— CHI Health ride-on train for kids.