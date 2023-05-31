Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Before St. Leo's built its church, the congregation held Masses at what was then Barr Junior High.

"We called it St. Barr," said Bob Golka, one of the church's charter members.

The parish's patron saint is St. Leo the Great, who was pope from 440 to 461 A.D. Bishop John Sullivan chose to name the parish St. Leo's to honor the Rev. Leo Keating, a popular monsignor who was pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral from 1947 to 1964. He died on July 31, 1973.

St. Leo's current pastor, the Rev. Don Buhrman, says he's blessed with a great staff and a fine congregation.

"It's a good sense of community. People get involved. Of course, I challenge them to try to get more and more involved. People are pretty well involved here," said Buhrman, who's been at St. Leo's for almost nine years.

Buhrman is known for urging parishioners to study the bulletin each week to "be informed."

St. Leo's is also a generous parish, he said. When special collections are held to support the bishop or other projects, "the people come through financially," Buhrman said. In addition, St. Leo's gives "a significant amount" of support to Cental Catholic Middle and High School, he said.

As long as he's been at St. Leo's, the church has had a great music ministry, Buhrman said.

The current music ministry coordinator is Kristen Schutte, who divides her time between St. Leo's and St. Mary's Cathedral.

"Father Golka and I set that arrangement up when he was at the Cathedral. I found her and he needed her," Buhrman said, laughing.

The Rev. James Golka, one of the children of Bob and Pat Golka, grew up at St. Leo's.

He is now the bishop of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Buhrman's home church, meanwhile, is St. Mary's Cathedral. "I grew up five blocks from the Cathedral," Buhrman said.

While Bishop Golka served as pastor of St. Mary's, his parents are active members of St. Leo's.

"We joke with each other. If my folks were still alive, he would have had to minister to my parents and I get to minister to his," Buhrman said.

St. Leo's maintains busy outreach efforts.

"Five percent of our collection goes to the outreach department, and then people donate on the side," Buhrman said.

For many years, Donna Douglass served as the church's outreach coordinator. The job has now been taken over by Peaches Amadou, who was trained by Douglass.

Parishioner Candy Conradt has lived in other states and other dioceses. But she is touched by how welcoming St. Leo's is. She likes the way people who sit nearby at Mass get to know each other. She also likes the mini-retreats and prayer sessions the church holds.

St. Leo's has roughly 600 registered households, Buhrman said.

At Saturday's Mass, Buhrman will be joined by two other former St. Leo's pastors -- the Revs. Charles Torpey and Francis Curran. Another former St. Leo's pastor, the Rev. Jack Rademacher, may attend.

Participating in the Mass will be the Rev. Mark Maresh, a former associate pastor, and two retired priests who sometimes celebrate Mass at St. Leo's -- the Revs. Dave Rykwalder and Tom Ryan. Deacon Bill Buchta will take part in the Mass.

The Rev. James Janovec, who is retired, will attend but will not take part in the Mass.

St. Leo's anniversary celebration will begin with a wine and cheese gathering Friday night for charter members and their families. That event will be held at Stuhr Museum.

The weekend activities will conclude with a 50th anniversary golf scramble Sunday at Indianhead Golf Course.