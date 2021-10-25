St. Leo's gearing up for annual coat distribution Thursday

As the volunteers go through the coats donated to St. Leo’s Catholic Church, they never know what they might find in the pockets.
Sometimes, the discoveries are happy ones. The other day, Karen Denne found $7 in a coat pocket, along with a ticket to Fonner Park. The women might also find coins or wooden tokens.
More often, though, they find used Kleenex and cough drops, which aren’t quite as exciting.
Denne, Carmen Moreno and Kathy Schwieger are some of the many people who stay busy preparing for St. Leo’s annual coat giveaway, which is coming up Thursday.
The three women were sorting through coats last Thursday morning at St. Leo’s parish hall. The large number of donations kept the women occupied.
Yes, they work hard. “But we also have a good time,” Denne said.
John Schwieger, Kathy’s husband, washes many of the coats that come in.
Schwieger, the church’s maintenance man, might do seven loads of laundry in a day. But he doesn’t wash all of the coats that need it.
“The machine would die on him,” Moreno said.
The women determine which coats need to be mended. The coats might have a ripped pocket or lining, or may require a button.
Moreno, Schwieger and Denne don’t do the sewing themselves. Other parish members tackle that job.
Joyce Yosten comes to St. Leo’s to pick up the jackets that need a new zipper.
“Nobody else wants the job,” she says, smiling. That’s why she’s done it for so many years.
Yosten has looked into the teeth of many a bad zipper. All it takes for a zipper to go back is one bad tooth.
Getting ready for the coat giveaway, Yosten has repaired as many as 45 zippers in a year.
Why does she do the job?
“Because people need warm coats. They really do,” she said.
Besides, she doesn’t mind the work.
“I love to sew. If I’m sewing, I’m happy,” Yosten said.
Parishioners pitch in with the washing. Coats are placed on a rack that bears a sign that says “Need washed.” St. Leo’s members coming to Mass each weekend routinely pick up a few of the coats, wash them and bring them back.
Many people make blankets and quilts and knit hats for the St. Leo’s coat giveaway.
Madelene Rose repairs a lot of clothing. Carol Turek of Wood River is another one of the many reliable contributors.
Why do Schwieger, Moreno and Denne donate their time to the cause?
“It feels good to know we’re helping people,” Moreno said.
For Denne, the work is rewarding.
“Isn’t that what God put on us earth for — to help each other?” Schwieger said.
The annual coat distribution is truly a community effort.
Many people drop coats and other winter wear in the collection boxes set up around Grand Island. The boxes are at U-Save Pharmacy locations, Super Saver stores, Hy-Vee, the YMCA, the YWCA and Feel Fit, as well as St. Leo’s.
It’s not too late to donate this year. In addition to new and gently used coats, you may donate hats, gloves, mittens and boots. Shirts and pants are not accepted.
People donate items at St. Leo’s throughout the year. Church members see an uptick when people do their spring cleaning.
Many of the people who donate belong to other churches. Many Grand Islanders think of St. Leo’s when they’ve got winter wear to donate. St. Leo’s has handed out winter clothing at no charge for 17 years.
The effort extends beyond Grand Island.
A Holdrege woman, whose granddaughter attends St. Leo’s, knitted hats this year and sent them along with her granddaughter.
Some people buy new coats for the St. Leo’s drive, or donate money to pay for new outerwear.
Schwieger and Moreno wait for jackets to go on sale each spring before they make their purchases. When winter is done, you can buy a $39 coat for $10 or $12.
On the day of the annual coat giveaway, Denne sees what items are running low and goes to a store to replenish the supply.
It’s almost inevitable that some pieces of clothing are swallowed up in the whirlwind of activity.
This year, while working in the parish hall, Moreno lost two of her sweaters. Some say she might find them. Some aren’t so sure.
Some women don’t seem to consult with their husbands before donating clothing. One woman who brought her husband’s jacket this year said he hasn’t worn in it years.
Denne, Schwiegert and Moreno praise the organizational efforts of Donna Douglass, the church’s outreach coordinator.
Douglass does so much for the church, Denne said, that they want to help her.
Why does Douglass organize the coat distribution every year?
“Because everybody should be warm — everybody — and it’s our job to care for other people,” she said.
A coat is a basic need in Nebraska, Douglass said.
Last year, 1,595 coats were collected, and 1,038 were distributed.
Last year’s coat distribution was the first one held outside. The cold sleet that fell that day emphasized the need to button up.
Local agencies and caseworkers direct families to St. Leo’s every year. Some show up themselves. Among those who take advantage of the event are people from Hope Harbor and school social workers.
If an entire family needs coats, it’s a lot easier visiting St. Leo’s than it is calling around to various thrift stores, Douglass said.
On Wednesday, the parish hall will turn into a frenzy of activity, as volunteers separate the clothing by gender, age and size. Middle school students will set up tables to hold the clothes.
St. Leo’s doesn’t mind if people donate clothes that need washing.
Parishioners are just glad to receive them.
“Sometimes it’s enough just getting them here. You don’t know what might be going on in their lives,” Douglass said.
Clothing that doesn’t get distributed each year goes to Church of Christ, which hands out free clothing every Thursday.
The annual coat giveaway is held the same day as Project Connect, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building at Fonner Park.
Church of Christ is also one of the stops in Thursday’s effort to outfit the community.