St. Leo's gearing up for annual coat distribution Thursday

Some people buy new coats for the St. Leo’s drive, or donate money to pay for new outerwear.

Schwieger and Moreno wait for jackets to go on sale each spring before they make their purchases. When winter is done, you can buy a $39 coat for $10 or $12.

On the day of the annual coat giveaway, Denne sees what items are running low and goes to a store to replenish the supply.

It’s almost inevitable that some pieces of clothing are swallowed up in the whirlwind of activity.

This year, while working in the parish hall, Moreno lost two of her sweaters. Some say she might find them. Some aren’t so sure.

Some women don’t seem to consult with their husbands before donating clothing. One woman who brought her husband’s jacket this year said he hasn’t worn in it years.

Denne, Schwiegert and Moreno praise the organizational efforts of Donna Douglass, the church’s outreach coordinator.

Douglass does so much for the church, Denne said, that they want to help her.

Why does Douglass organize the coat distribution every year?