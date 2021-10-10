St. Leo's Parish in Grand Island collecting coats to give away

The Human Concerns Committee at St. Leo’s Parish is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots of all sizes. The coats will be distributed free of charge to people in need on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Donna Douglass, outreach coordinator at St. Leo’s Parish, said the event has been a great success during the past 17 years. Last year, 1,595 coats were collected and 1,038 were distributed.

“We are blessed to have such a giving community,” Douglass said. “Their generosity is what makes this event possible.”

New or gently used coats, hats, gloves and mittens can be dropped off at the following sites: U-Save Pharmacy locations, Super Saver stores, HyVee, the YMCA, the YWCA, Feel Fit and St. Leo’s Church.

The past 17 years have shown a great need for children’s coats of all sizes, and adult coats XXL and larger.