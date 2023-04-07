A Thursday afternoon two-vehicle accident north of Grand Island claimed the life of a 59-year-old St. Libory man.

Darren Findley died at the scene of the accident, which took place at the intersection of Highway 281 and White Cloud Road, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Department.

Five people were injured in the crash. Gary Williams, a 62-year-old St. Paul man, was transported to the Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Michelle Findley, a 24-year-old Palmer woman, was transported to CHI Health St. Francis.

Hall County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at 5:26 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, Williams was driving east on White Cloud Road in a 2007 Ford Explorer. The Explorer crossed Highway 281, failed to yield and struck a 2005 Chevy Impala that was northbound on the highway. Michelle Findley was the driver of the Impala. Darren Findley was a passenger in the Impala.

Williams was the lone occupant of the Explorer.

Three other passengers in the Impala were transported to CHI St. Francis for injuries.

The Sheriff's Department's accident reconstruction team responded to the scene.

"This incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending the conclusion of an autopsy, which was ordered by the Hall County Attorney's Office. Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision," says a news release.