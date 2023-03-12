ST. LIBORY – Instead of spending her birthday money on herself, Hannah Moeller applied the money to more important needs.

She took $400 worth of items to Hope Harbor and $200 worth of goods to Voice for Companion Animals.

Moeller received the cash for her 16th birthday, which was Feb. 20.

On Feb. 18, she and her mother, Tausha Hansen, brought pet toys and cat litter to Voice for Companion Animals. An employee of Petco used his employee discount to help Moeller's money go further.

Robyn Mays of Voice for Companion Animals appreciated the gift. "It goes a long way," she said.

On Feb. 22, the Moellers delivered personal hygiene products and blankets to Hope Harbor.

She took the items to Voice for Companion Animals because she’s always had a love for animals.

In addition, the fact that her own life is blessed “made me want to do something nice for someone else.”

Moeller is a sophomore at Northwest High School. Her 17-year-old sister, Hailie, is a junior.

Moeller’s favorite animals are dogs and cows. At her St. Libory home, she has a yellow lab named Millie, who is commonly known as Meatball.

She also spends a lot of time on her dad's farm. There, she has a silver lab named Grover.

Growing up, Moeller showed cows for 4-H. Once you get cows trained, they’re kind and caring animals, she said. Cattle “can sense that you trust them.”

When she was younger, she had a couple of birthday parties at the Central Nebraska Humane Society. Instead of gifts, she asked her friends for donations to the Humane Society.

Moeller’s father is Artie Moeller. Her stepfather is Brian Hansen.

Moeller does have some fun ahead of her.

On May 18-26, in celebration of her 16th birthday, she and her sister will travel to Germany. The trip is courtesy of her aunt and uncle, Marnie Jensen and Kenny Bogus of Nebraska City. The couple took Moeller and her sister to Paris last year, in honor of Hailie's 16th birthday.

Moeller has had six dogs over the years. She loves the energy level and temperament of dogs. “They’re just very loving animals,” she said.

When she grows up, she wants to have two Great Denes. She had a couple of them earlier, and she loved them. Great Danes are a lot calmer than other dogs, she says.

Moeller doesn't love all animals. Her least-favorite creatures are rodents, insects and snakes.