St. Mary’s exhibit includes a full-size Shroud of Turin replica

The results of that test, announced in 1988, found the cloth to date from 1260 to 1390 A.D.

“While this test result was used by some to declare the Shroud ‘fake,’ several problems pertaining to the accuracy and validity of this test have led many to discredit it completely,” a panel says. “The vast majority of Shroud scientists and scholars reject the validity of the test.”

The exhibit provides scientific, medical and historical evidence to support the belief the shroud is real.

While the carbon dating suggested a French origin around 1325 A.D., pollen grains found on the shroud trace back to Jerusalem and Constantinople.

“Modern alternative dating methods” support the shroud as likely being from the first century A.D., the exhibit says.

A panel points out that dirt found on the nose, knees and soles of the feet of the shroud “is unique to Jerusalem and only a handful of other places on earth.” The weave used to create the linen was used in first-century Palestine.

In addition, “Art existing prior to 1260 A.D. shows remarkable evidence the Shroud was used for inspiration,” the exhibit says.