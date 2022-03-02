St. Mary’s to host special Lenten meal on Friday

Cheese enchiladas with rice and beans will be available for dine-in or carry-out Friday, March 4, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

The meal will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at 112 S. Cedar St.

Three options are available: two cheese enchiladas with rice/beans and chips, $8; and (for pre-order or carry-out), one dozen cheese enchiladas, $15; or one dozen enchiladas with rice and beans, $20.

To pre-order, call or text Anna at 308-379-9629.

Proceeds will be split between the Vocations office for seminarians and the Cathedral.

For more information, call the parish office at 308-384-2523 or check online at www.stmarysgi.com