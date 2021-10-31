St. Paul American Legion members plan two events

ST. PAUL — Area American Legion members are set to host two events in November.

First up is the St. Paul American Legion Club’s annual “Cow Dance,” set 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the club, 804 Howard Ave. The Mark Vyhlidal Band will provide the music.

Tickets are $1 in advance or $5 at the door. For more information, contact Chuck Schmid at 308-750-6149.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And the American Legion Riders will host a soup supper 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the American Legion Hall in Dannebrog. The menu will include a variety of chilis and chicken noodle soup. Freewill donations will be accepted.

The annual cow dance (and yes, cows were involved) originated on Armistice Day in 1935. In that inaugural year 550 attended the dance, which featured music by the Rasmussen Orchestra from Rockville and John J.H. Bell and his orchestra. A total of 1,551 tickets were sold to the dance, which netted more than $375.