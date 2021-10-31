St. Paul American Legion members plan two events

ST. PAUL — Area American Legion members are set to host two events in November.
First up is the St. Paul American Legion Club’s annual “Cow Dance,” set 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at the club, 804 Howard Ave. The Mark Vyhlidal Band will provide the music.
Tickets are $1 in advance or $5 at the door. For more information, contact Chuck Schmid at 308-750-6149.
And the American Legion Riders will host a soup supper 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the American Legion Hall in Dannebrog. The menu will include a variety of chilis and chicken noodle soup. Freewill donations will be accepted.
The annual cow dance (and yes, cows were involved) originated on Armistice Day in 1935. In that inaugural year 550 attended the dance, which featured music by the Rasmussen Orchestra from Rockville and John J.H. Bell and his orchestra. A total of 1,551 tickets were sold to the dance, which netted more than $375.
A St. Paul newspaper article following the 1935 event, sponsored by Carl Mogensen Post 119, described the dance this way: “The advance sale of tickets, which numbered a little over 1,100, warned the committee that they would have to provide more room for the dancers, so the K. of C. hall was secured and a second orchestra hired to furnish music. Even with the two dance halls available, the room for dancing was limited so that it was next to impossible to do any dancing.”