St. Paul, Burwell, Loup City representing area at state Envirothon

Students competed March 1 at the Central Region Envirothon at Central Community College in Columbus. The competition was hosted by Central Platte and Lower Loup NRDs.

Area will be represented in state Envirothon

Area high school students are advancing to the state Envirothon competition out of 75 teams, including several area schools. Envirothon competitors use problem solving, team building and leadership experience. Topics covered include aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife and environmental current events.

The winning teams from each Envirothon region as well as eight wild cards – selected based on their competition scores – qualify to compete at state, making a total of 14 teams.

St. Paul is sending a team to represent the Central region, along with a team taking a wild card spot.

Burwell came out on top in the Northeast region, and will be joining St. Paul at state.

Loup City has two teams occupying wild card slots.

Qualifying teams will compete April 27 at the State Envirothon at Camp Comeca near Cozad. During the state competition, teams compete in hands-on environmental testing stations as well as prepare and deliver an oral problem-solving presentation focusing on “Waste to Resources.”

The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Foundation awards cash prizes to the top three teams at the state competition:

- First: $1,500

- Second: $1,000

- Third: $500

Learn more about the Nebraska Envirothon at www.nrdnet.org/nebraska-envirothon.